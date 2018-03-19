Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

goetzpartners securities Limited Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (BSLN-CH): Reaping the rewards of an intense BD period 19-March-2018 / 11:08 GMT/BST Free to access research and investor meetings in a post-MiFID2 world Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (BSLN-CH): Reaping the rewards of an intense BD period Recommendation: OUTPERFORM Target Price: CHF107 Current Price: CHF66.55 (cob on 16th March 2018) KEY TAKEAWAY We initiate coverage on Basilea, a commercial-stage Swiss biotech company focused on treatment-resistant infections and cancers, with an OUTPERFORM recommendation and target price of CHF107/share, which is c.60% above the share price. Basilea recently completed a busy period during which it signed commercialisation agreements with global and regional leaders for its two-marketed hospital anti-infectives, antifungal Cresemba (isavuconazole) and MRSA antibiotic Zevtera (ceftobiprole), in most key markets. We expect revenue from these deals to fuel a 2018E-2023E revenue CAGR of c.18% (based on 2018E revenues of CHF109m) and lead to profitability from 2020E, driving share price upside, in our view. We see increasing visibility on the de-risked ceftobiprole US programme and clinical milestones for Basilea's early-stage oncology pipeline as additional share price drivers. Cresemba off to a good start, Zevtera to benefit from global roll-out Cresemba is Basilea's most valuable product, accounting for >60% of our sum-of-the-parts valuation. Following first launch in the US in March 2015 by Astellas, the drug achieved global sales of c.$100m in 2017. We forecast peak sales of >$680m, based on the drug's best-in-class profile compared to its closest competitor voriconazole. Zevtera's uptake in hospitalised pneumonia since European launch in December 2014 has been slow, but we expect sales growth to accelerate as the drug is rolled out globally. We forecast peak sales outside the US of $175m, driven by high MRSA rates in hospitals and use in high-risk patients who require treatment with a broad-spectrum agent. De-risked ceftobiprole US opportunity a key mid-term driver Our forecasts include sales for ceftobiprole in the US, where Basilea is following a de-risked strategy consisting of two cross-supportive Phase III trials in S. aureus bacteraemia (starts in H1/2018) and severe skin infections (ongoing), largely funded by BARDA. We expect high MRSA rates in the US to drive use and forecast $225m in peak sales, based on launch in 2022E and Basilea entering a US licensing deal prior to FDA approval. Oncology pipeline to drive second leg of growth Basilea is building an oncology pipeline focused on tumours with limited therapeutic options. The most advanced asset is BAL101553, a microtubule-targeting agent in Phase I/II development for solid tumours including glioblastoma. We believe the compound could achieve peak sales of $500m and assume that Basilea enters a lucrative licensing deal following Phase III data. Sum-of-the-parts valuation suggests c.60% upside Our target price is based on a sum-of-the-parts valuation that includes (risk-adjusted) net present values for Cresemba (64% of our valuation), Zevtera (18%), ceftobiprole US (9%), BAL101553 (4%) and net cash (5%) at YE2018E. Our Corporate Sponsored Research is free to access and is not classified as an inducement in a post-MiFID2 world. GPSL does not offer any execution or market making services. To be added, or to change your subscriptions or be removed / unsubscribed entirely from our CRM, please e-mail: ResearchProduction@goetzpartners.com About GPSL: goetzpartners securities Limited is a member of the goetzpartners group and a leading true pan European investment bank and research firm. We bring together a wide range of expertise, insights and innovations to advance the interests of our clients around the world. The fast changing environment brings challenges for businesses and investors. Research innovation, digital transformation and disruptive business ideas reshuffle the corporate world in a yet unexperienced pace. Our sector knowledge and our global footprint bring together deep understanding of the industry, corporate intelligence and a wide network of top decision makers. This research report is intended for use only by persons who qualify as professional investors or eligible counterparties (institutional investors) in the applicable jurisdiction, and not by any private individuals or other persons who qualify as retail clients. This e-mail (including any attachments) from goetzpartners securities Limited ("GPSL") is confidential and may contain information which is proprietary, privileged or otherwise legally protected against unauthorised use or disclosure. If you receive this e-mail in error or are not the intended recipient of this e-mail, please delete and destroy all copies in your possession, notify the sender that you have received this e-mail, and note that any review or dissemination of, or the taking of any action in reliance on this e-mail is expressly prohibited. GPSL shall not be liable for the improper or incomplete transmission of the information contained in this e-mail nor for any delay in its receipt or damage to your system. GPSL does not guarantee that the integrity of this e-mail has been maintained nor that this e-mail is free of viruses, interceptions or interference and makes no warranties in relation to these matters. This is not an offer or a solicitation to buy or sell securities or investment products, or an official confirmation. GPSL record electronic and phone communications in accordance with FCA and MiFID2 regulations, they will be monitored for regulatory and training purposes. GPSL is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority of the United Kingdom (Firm Reference Number: 225563). GPSL Equity Research publications are available on the following aggregators and via news distribution circuits (For Institutional Use Only): AlphaSense, Bloomberg (GOET), Capital IQ, EQS, FACTSET, RNS Reach and Thomson Reuters. If you cannot click on the above hyperlink please copy the below link and paste it into your browser for the full pdf version of the equity research report: https://gp.bluematrix.com/sellside/EmailDocViewer?encrypt=c9af7d60-272e-4a8e-b 00a-31851bc761dd&mime=pdf&co=gp&id=paul.dunne@goetzpartners.com&source=library View [1] Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 665555 19-March-2018 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=50a794e05cd60088089c9c346a4303ee&application_id=665555&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

