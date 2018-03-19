Mariehamn, 2018-03-19 12:30 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Bank of Åland Plc Managers' Transactions March 19, 2018, 1.30 p.m.



Managers' Transactions (Baven AB)



Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Baven AB Legal Person Position: Closely associated person Person discharging managerial responsibilities in issuer Name: Persson, Göran Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Initial Notification Reference number: 7437006WYM821IJ3MN73_20180316111250_13 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Issuer Name: Ålandsbanken Abp LEI: 7437006WYM821IJ3MN73 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2018-03-15 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009001127 Volume: 30000 Unit price: 14.70000 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 30000 Volume weighted average price: 14.70000 Euro



