The global pilot community supports the common and transnational efforts of the Ryanair Pilots in their quest for fair and equitable terms and conditions and secure, stable employment.

The 73rd IFALPA Conference calls on Ryanair management to respect this wish of its pilots and to enter into fair and meaningful negotiations.

Note to Editors: The International Federation of Air Line Pilots' Associations represents more than 100,000 pilots in nearly 100 countries around the globe. The mission of IFALPA is to promote the highest level of aviation safety worldwide and to be the global advocate of the piloting profession; providing representation, services and support to both our members and the aviation industry.

