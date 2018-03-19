Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Chegg's Quarterly Earnings Increased 50.0%; Surpassed Estimates

Stock Monitor: Tarena Intl. Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

Chegg's total revenues for the fourth quarter of 2017 (Q4 FY17) reached $73.51 million, an increase of 16.57% from $63.06 million in Q4 FY16. Chegg's services subscribers increased 47% to 1.4 million y-o-y and Chegg Study content views advanced 79% to 169 million y-o-y in Q4 FY17. The reported revenue number exceeded analysts' consensus estimates of $70.5 million.

During Q4 FY17, Chegg's total cost of revenues was $19.38 million compared to $20.57 million in Q4 FY16, reflecting a decrease of 5.79%. The Company's gross profit advanced 27.40% to $54.13 million in the reported quarter from $42.49 million in the year-ago same quarter.

Chegg's operating expenses hiked 17.35% to $51.12 million in Q4 FY17 from $43.56 million in Q4 FY16. The Company had an income from operations of $3.01 million in the reported quarter compared to a loss from operations of $1.07 million in the previous year's corresponding quarter.

Chegg generated a net income of $3.66 million in Q4 FY17 compared to a net loss of $1.49 million in Q4 FY16. Diluted income per common share was $0.03 in the quarter under review from net loss per share of $0.02 in the same period last year. Reported earnings included share-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets, restructuring charges, and acquisition-related compensation costs. The Company's adjusted diluted income per share for Q4 FY17, excluding non-recurring and non-core items, was $0.15, an increase of 50% from $0.10 in Q4 FY16. Chegg's adjusted diluted income for the reported quarter was higher than analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 per share.

For the year ending December 31, 2017, Chegg's total revenues were $255.07 million, an increase of 0.38% from $254.1 million in FY16, driven by the leverage of its all-digital model. The Company achieved record 2.2 million service subscribers in 2017, an increase of 45% y-o-y. Similarly, Chegg Study content views advanced 69% to 440 million y-o-y in FY17. The Company's gross profit advanced 30.04% to $174.89 million in the year under review. Chegg reported a loss of $20.28 million in FY17 compared to $42.25 million in FY16. The Company had a diluted net loss per share of $0.2 in the reported year compared to net loss per share of $0.47 in the previous year. Adjusted diluted income per share for FY17, excluding special items was $0.28, up 211.11% from $0.09 in FY16.

Cash Matters

Chegg had cash and cash equivalents of $126.46 million as on December 31, 2017, 63.53% higher than $77.33 million as on December 31, 2016, due to the proceeds from the successful offering in Q3 and improved cash flows from its all-digital model. The Company's long-term liabilities as on December 31, 2017, were $55.87 million compared to $68.71 million as on December 31, 2016.

For the twelve months ending December 31, 2017, Chegg's net cash flow from operating activities was $51.15 million, an increment of 105.1% from $24.94 million in FY16. The Company issued common stock worth $23.66 million under stock plans in FY17 compared to $2.10 million in FY16.

Outlook

For the first quarter of 2018 (Q1 FY18), Chegg expects total net revenues to be in the range of $73 million to $75 million. Of this, Services Revenues are expected to be between $54 million and $55.5 million. The Company anticipates a gross margin of 71%-73% and adjusted EBITDA in the range of $14 million to $16 million in Q1 FY18.

For full year 2018, Chegg expects net revenues to be in the range of $295 million to $300 million. Of this, Services Revenues are expected to be between $240 million and $243 million. The Company expects a gross margin of 72%-74% and adjusted EBITDA in the range of $74 million to $76 million in FY18. Chegg expects to incur $30 million to $35 million in capital expenditures in FY18.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 16, 2018 - At Friday's closing bell, Chegg's stock dropped 2.12%, ending the trading session at $21.28.

Volume traded for the day: 1.75 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 1.15 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 12.06%; previous three-month period - up 34.77%; past twelve-month period - up 162.07%; and year-to-date - up 30.39%

After last Friday's close, Chegg's market cap was at $2.39 billion.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Education & Training Services industry. This sector was up 0.3% at the end of the session.

