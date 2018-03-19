Active-Investors: Blog Exposure - CACI Amongst Chosen 20 Companies Awarded DISA's IDIQ ENCORE III Contract

Stock Monitor: Jianpu Technology Post Earnings Reporting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free research report on CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) ("CACI"). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=CACI as the Company's latest news hit the wire. On March 15, 2018, the Company announced that it has been awarded a prime position on a multiple-award, indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract as part of the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA)'s ENCORE III information technology (IT) solutions program. The IDIQ contract is valued at approximately $17.5 billion and CACI is one of the twenty Companies selected for this contract. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is currently working on the research report for Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE: JT), which also belongs to the Technology sector as the Company CACI Intl. Do not miss out and become a member today for free to access this upcoming report at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=JT

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, CACI International most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=CACI

Commenting on being a part of DISA's ENCORE III contract, Ken Asbury, President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of CACI said:

"CACI's ongoing partnership with the Defense Information Systems Agency on its highly successful ENCORE program demonstrates the continuing value we offer this important customer. CACI's highly technological workforce, expertise, and investment in innovative solutions across our market areas enable our customers throughout the federal government to achieve efficiency, reliability, and security to help safeguard our nation."

Details and Scope of DISA's ENCORE III contract

Under the ENCORE III IDIQ contract, CACI will provide the full range of IT solutions and services to DISA. The contract is for a ten-year term and CACI will cover solutions for multiple market areas, including Business Systems, Cyber Security, and Enterprise IT.

The ENCORE III contract follows DISA's ENCORE II program, valued at approximately $12 billion, addressing a comprehensive range of IT and communications solutions to the Department of Defense (DOD) and federal clients. The advantage for CACI being a part of the ENCORE III contract is that all military services, the DOD, and other agencies of the federal government can use this contract for meeting their requirements. CACI will be offering a wide range of IT solutions for the development, installation, fielding, training, operation, and life-cycle management of components and systems in customer operational environments under the ENCORE III contract.

Backdrop

The current contract award is based on DISA's November 2017 announcement that twenty Companies won placement on a possible 10-year, $17.5 billion ENCORE III contract. The IDIQ contract had a five-year term with an option to extend it for an additional five years, and aimed to help modernize IT capabilities at the federal level, especially the DOD. DISA had received a total of 72 bids for ENCORE III contract. DISA had offered a minimum guarantee of $10,000 to all twenty Companies. The list of twenty Companies included Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. (NYSE: BAH), CACI, and Solers Inc., who were a part of DISA's ENCORE II contract.

DISA had reissued the bids for the ENCORE III contracts in September 2016 after complying with the recommendations of the Government Accountability Office (GAO), following complaints from industry associations and two Companies, Booz Allen Hamilton and CACI. They protested DISA's strategy for deciding the winning bidders particularly the use of a Lowest-Price Technically Acceptable (LPTA) evaluation criteria for industry proposals. They had a problem with DISA's method of excluding vendors whose proposed prices were 50% below the average proposed prices. GOA agreed with the objections raised by the Companies and found that DISA had not provided a reliable framework for comparing competing cost proposals. DISA incorporated the changes to the contract terms of ENCORE III as suggested by GOA, and reissued the call for bids for the potential 10-year, $17.5 billion IDIQ contract.

About CACI International Inc.

Arlington, Virginia-based CACI was founded in 1962, and is a specialist IT solutions and services Company. The Company provides information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for Intelligence, Defense, and Federal Civilian customers. CACI has SEI CMMI® Level 3 appraisal, ISO® 9001, ISO® 20000, and ISO® 27001 certifications. The Company has over 120 offices across North America and Western Europe, and is supported by a global team of over 18,700 employees. The Company's reported revenues were $4.35 billion for FY17.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 16, 2018 - At Friday's closing bell, CACI International's stock advanced 2.14%, ending the trading session at $157.45.

Volume traded for the day: 926.02 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 134.77 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 4.44%; previous three-month period - up 17.63%; past twelve-month period - up 26.72%; and year-to-date - up 18.96%

After last Friday's close, CACI International's market cap was at $3.88 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 22.39.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Information Technology Services industry.

Active-Investors :

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors