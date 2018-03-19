Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Arch Capital's Q4 Bottom-line Outshined Forecasts

Stock Monitor: Kingsway Financial Services Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

During Q4 FY17, Arch Capital reported net premiums written amounted to $1.11 billion, up 27.4% from $872.32 million in the previous year's comparable quarter. Net premiums earned also increased 26.4% to $1.22 billion in Q4 FY17 from $968.86 million in Q4 FY16. Furthermore, the Company's underwriting income for the reported quarter was $182.11 million compared to $114.10 million in the prior year's same quarter.

The property and casualty insurer reported net income available to Arch common shareholders of $203.54 million, or $1.46 per share in Q4 FY17, which came in above $62.40 million, or $0.50 per share in Q4 FY16. The Company's after-tax operating income available to Arch Capital's common shareholders grew to $187.40 million, or $1.34 per share, during Q4 FY17 from $141.53 million, or $1.13 per share, in Q4 FY16. Wall Street had expected the Company to report adjusted operating income of $1.13 per share.

Operating Metrics

The Company's annualized return on average common equity came in at 9.9% for Q4 FY17 compared to 3.9% in Q4 FY16. Annualized operating return on average common equity stood at 9.1% in Q4 FY17 versus 8.7% in Q4 FY16. The Company's combined ratio excluding catastrophic activity and prior year development came in at 87.0% for Q3 FY17 compared to 90.7% in the last year's same quarter. Furthermore, book value per share was $60.91 as on December 31, 2017, compared to $55.19 as on December 31, 2016.

Segment-Performance

The Insurance segment's net premiums written increased to $512.87 million in Q4 FY17 from $465.86 million in Q4 FY16. Underwriting income for the segment surged to $9.05 million in Q4 FY17 compared to $3.47 million in the prior year's comparable quarter. Furthermore, the segment's combined ratio was 98.3% in Q4 FY17 compared to 99.3% in Q4 FY16.

In Q4 FY17, the Reinsurance segment's net premiums written was $210.17 million compared to $206.12 million in the prior year's corresponding quarter. The segment's underwriting income declined to $24.62 million in Q4 FY17 versus $67.83 million in last year's comparable quarter. Additionally, the segment's combined ratio was 94.5% in Q4 FY17 compared to 78.5% in the prior year's same quarter.

The Mortgage segment's net premiums written were $272.68 million in Q4 FY17, surging 193.4% from $92.94 million in Q4 FY16. The segment's underwriting income was $172.35 million in Q4 FY17 compared to $46.07 million in Q4 FY16. Meanwhile, the segment's combined ratio was 39.9% in Q4 FY17 compared to 48.8% in Q4 FY16.

Secondary Public Offering

In a separate press release on March 13, 2018, Arch Capital announced closure of underwritten public secondary offering of 5,674,200 common shares by certain selling shareholders affiliated with American International Group, Inc. The public offering price was $88.55 per common share for an aggregate public offering price of $502,450,410.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 16, 2018 - At Friday's closing bell, Arch Capital Group's stock was marginally up 0.91%, ending the trading session at $85.04.

Volume traded for the day: 1.01 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 625.50 thousand shares.

After last Friday's close, Arch Capital Group's market cap was at $11.03 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 20.19.

The stock is part of the Financial sector, categorized under the Property & Casualty Insurance industry. This sector was up 0.3% at the end of the session.

