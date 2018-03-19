London Capital Group Selects Solace to Accelerate Trading Platforms for Contract for Difference and Spread Betting

Simplifying the architecture of internal quoting, risk and trading applications will accelerate the introduction of new services to meet market demand

OTTAWA, Ontario, March. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Solace announced today that London Capital Group (LCG), a UK-based Contract for Difference (CFD) and spread betting provider, has selected Solace to consolidate and upgrade the technology they use to distribute real-time price information to applications and traders throughout their business and around the world.

"Solace technology helped us upgrade our information pipeline to ensure data is shared in a fast and reliable manner," said Panayiotis Annivas, CIO of LCG. "We are now able to easily connect all elements of our trading applications so we can efficiently scale to meet the changing needs of our business."

Handling information routing between LCG's internal applications, Solace technology will reduce latency and simplify data flows so LCG applications are always synchronized and customers get extremely responsive service. LCG selected Solace technology for its superior performance, ease of implementation and management, and built-in high availability capabilities which offer exceptional reliability and robustness in all market conditions.

"CFD and spread betting are markets where the optimization of data management is critical to growth and client retention," said Keith McAuliffe, general manager of financial services, Solace. "Our work with LCG is a great example of how our technology can help businesses simplify their data movement infrastructure while improving their ability to collect, distribute and leverage increasing amounts of real-time data."

About Solace

Solace's smart data movement technologies use open APIs and protocols to rapidly and reliably route information between applications, devices and people across clouds. Elite enterprises and high-growth startups around the world and in a wide range of industries-from financial services and telecommunications to gaming and transportation-use Solace to modernize legacy applications and successfully pursue analytics, hybrid cloud and Internet of Things strategies. Learn more at https://solace.com.

About London Capital Group

LCG Group has over 20 years of experience in the trading industry and is one of the leading CFD and spread betting providers. LCG Group is committed to providing competitive prices, advanced technology and a professional service for all types of traders. Learn more at https://www.lcg.com.

