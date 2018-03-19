Braskem launches Bluevision platform at the World Water Forum

The Bluevision platform provides multimedia content on sustainability and innovation, leading people to reflect on new ways of positively interacting with the environment

SÃƒO PAULO, March 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Braskem (BM&FBOVESPA: BRKM3, BRKM5 and BRKM6; NYSE: BAK; LATIBEX: XBRK) - To contribute to the debate and development of sustainable solutions, Braskem, the leading producer of renewable and sustainably sourced biopolymers in the world, is launching the Bluevision global content platform (www.bluevisionbraskem.com). The goal of Bluevision is to produce relevant content that leads people to reflect and to a new way of interacting with the environment in which they live. The Bluevision platform launch presentation to the public takes place during the 8th World Water Forum to be held in Brasilia from March 18 to 23.

The Bluevision platform content will be presented at the Innovation editorial offices, with ideas for a better future, addressing solutions in food, health and well-being, cities, technology and renewable resources; Intelligence, focusing on the intelligent use of the planet's resources, considering water and energy, climate change, and good practices in post-consumption; and Human Development, where the positive impacts on society on issues such as diversity, security, entrepreneurship, etc. will be discussed.

During the World Water Forum, a special Bluevision space will be provided, where visitors will be able to learn about the contents of the channel on touch tables and connect according to their topics of interest, as well as taking a quiz to assess if their behavior is sustainable or needs to be improved. Bluevision will also be present at the event's official application.

"We acknowledge our responsibility in building a more sustainable, innovative and intelligent future. Bluevision materializes our quest to improve the lives of people. Innovations, current challenges and solutions will be counted from the human standpoint and will help define the guidelines of the channel," explained Jorge Soto, Director of Sustainable Development at Braskem.

Easy to navigate and accessible on desktops and mobile devices, the channel will provide information in different languages, such as audiovisual content, infographics, and texts. "The same agenda can be approached in different formats, but in a complementary way. An article in text format, an infographic or a video can address the same subject, but not with the same focus. Thus, we should be able to meet the diverse preferences and needs of the audience," reinforced Soto. The platform also has its own profiles on social networks, allowing a greater dissemination of content and interaction with the public.

ABOUT BLUEVISION

Bluevision was created to represent the set of Braskem actions and initiatives that focus on sustainability and which bring a positive impact to the planet and people's lives. It is a platform that shows the capacity of the human being to actively influence the course of the planet through their actions and everyday lives. Through facts, stories and curiosities, Bluevision connects people who are seeking innovative and society-oriented solutions that use resources in an intelligent way.

ABOUT BRASKEM

With a human-oriented global vision of the future, Braskem strives every day to improve people's lives by creating sustainable solutions with chemicals and plastics. Braskem is the largest producer of thermoplastic resins in the Americas and the leading producer of biopolymers in the world, creating more environmental-friendly, intelligent and sustainable solutions through chemicals and plastics. Braskem exports to clients in approximately 100 countries and operates 41 industrial units, which are located in Brazil, United States, Germany and Mexico, the latter in partnership with the Mexican company Idesa. For more information, visit www.braskem.com .

