Zephyr Health Earns Recognition from Frost & Sullivan as the Entrepreneurial Company of the Year for its Innovative Life Sciences Analytics Solution

The Zephyr Illuminate platform is a powerful, unique solution designed to help life sciences customers accelerate access to new treatments and improve patient outcomes

SANTA CLARA, California, March 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of commercial analytics solutions for the life sciences industry, Frost & Sullivan recognizes San Francisco-based Zephyr Health with the 2018 North American Entrepreneurial Company of the Year Award for its Insights-as-a-Service solution Zephyr IlluminateTM. It has the ability to seamlessly combine internal and external data points with publically available healthcare data using a proprietary machine learning (ML) algorithm for real-time commercial insights.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/655619/Zephyr_Health_Award.jpg

"The company's Zephyr IlluminateTM solution provides pharmaceutical commercial teams-including sales, marketing, and medical affairs teams-with a real-time predictive insights platform, which sets Zephyr Health in a unique and differentiated position within the pharmaceutical analytics space," said Neelotpal Goswami, Senior Industry Analyst.

Download this full report to find out more about how Frost & Sullivan chose Zephyr Health for this honor.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has demonstrated excellence in devising a strong growth strategy and robustly implementing it. The recipient has shown strength in terms of innovation in products and technologies, leadership in customer value, and speed in response to market needs. The award looks at the emerging market players in the industry and recognizes their best practices that position them for future growth excellence.

Zephyr Illuminate is a unique platform that successfully collects and connects information from internal customer data, vendor data, and publically available information. The company's patent-pending ML system can identify and connect "logically equivalent" public records-a unique capability among competing solutions. In addition, this solution analyzes the acquired data to create actionable insights for multiple stakeholders across the pharmaceutical commercialization life cycle, including medical affairs, sales, and marketing requirements.

Zephyr Illuminate's Relationship Analytics functionality offers customer-focused solutions that navigate provider networks to identify potential referrals, accounts, and prescribing physicians based on factors such as referral relationships, geographic proximity, shared patients, and therapy-specific relationships. Another feature of the solution, Provider Market Access, uses market access data reports from leading healthcare market data providers to improve account planning, customer engagement, and overall sales effectiveness by analyzing formulary data for commercial teams.

Zephyr Health also partners with complementary service providers to offer a seamless product experience that allows the platform to integrate with customers' pre-existing CRM vendor systems. Zephyr Illuminate provides a consistent view of a customer (such as a healthcare provider or organization) across the client's departments, eliminating the issues that go along with data siloes. The company's solution delivers accurate operational recommendations based on its proprietary algorithms that empower life sciences customers to make more valuable business decisions via an easily accessible, cloud-based platform.

"Zephyr Health has built a unique platform that is intuitive and easy to integrate with existing sales and marketing tools, leading to higher market acceptance and financial viability," said Neelotpal Goswami.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Zephyr Health

Zephyr Health helps Life Sciences companies - pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device and diagnostics - engage the right physicians, accounts and institutions using insights from global health data. Zephyr Illuminate' is a leading Insights-as-a-Service solution that integrates thousands of data sources to create precise and predictive insights. From pre-launch to product maturity, Life Sciences companies can make confident decisions faster with data-driven targeting and deep customer profiles.

Zephyr Health is a privately held company headquartered in San Francisco with offices in London, UK, and Pune, India. Zephyr Health is venture backed by Google Ventures, Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers and Icon Ventures. For more information, please visit:www.zephyrhealth.com.

Media Contact:

pr@zephyrhealth.com

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Claudia Toscano

P: 210.477.8417

F: 210.348.1003

E: Claudia.Toscano@frost.com