Royalton Luxury Resorts: Royalton Hicacos wins two international prestigious awards

BARBADOS, Caribbean, March 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From the beautiful beaches of Varadero, one of the pearls of Royalton Luxury Resorts portfolio, the Royalton Hicacos continues to go above and beyond with quality and service by receiving two new awards that positions it one of the most prestigious hotels in the Caribbean.

The great effort put forth by the resort and all its staff in achieving outstanding quality and providing its guests with the highest standard of service, was honored last Tuesday in Berlin when the Royalton Hicacos received the Top-Quality Award 2018, being the only Cuban resort to receive such prestigious recognition.

The second award honours the Royalton Hicacos as the Best Hotel in Cuba and was recognized by the Thomas Cook Nordic Market which is the oldest and one of the best-known names in leisure travel since 1841.

"Achieving a high level of customer satisfaction is a goal shared by all of us," said Paulina Chahin, General Manager of Royalton Hicacos Resort and Spa. "These achievements mean that we can reach everything we strive for, setting ambitious goals and working together to accomplish the task. Our employees are the force that make all of this happen, and I am so proud of each one of them."

The 404-room luxury resort enjoys a privileged location with lush white sands, picturesque thatch-roof buildings and ranchons, colourful fountains, and palettes of blue and white creating a relaxing ambiance in a region rich with history and vibrant nightlife. The premium adults-only resort is a cut above other Varadero hotels with its contemporary all-inclusive amenities, impressive culinary options, and premium Diamond Club upgrades for a superior experience.

Royalton Hicacos has enjoyed popular demand and high levels of guest satisfaction in the years since it became a Royalton Luxury Resort. The resort has been listed at the top of numerous guest-rated travel websites for its ability to provide a superior vacation experience in a region of Cuba well-known to tourists that offers a variety of all-inclusive options. With a continued record of winning world class awards, Royalton Hicacos adds one more this year as the best resort in Cuba.

About Royalton Luxury Resorts

Epitomizing modern elegance, award winning Royalton Luxury Resorts (http://www.royaltonresorts.com/) offer All-In Luxury vacations in some of the world's most popular tropical destinations including Jamaica, the Dominican Republic, Mexico, and Cuba. Boasting an array of world-class all-inclusive features including the premium, handcrafted DreamBed, unlimited reservation-free luxury dining, a Sports Event Guarantee, and more. Many of the resorts cater equally to families and couples alike, with industry-leading supervised kids and teen activities offered at no additional cost combined with family-friendly accommodation and dining options.

