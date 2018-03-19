Datawatch Corporation: Datawatch Panopticon 16.6 Extends Data Access Options with Solace Connectivity and Order Book Reconstruction

BEDFORD, Mass., March 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datawatch Corporation (http://www.datawatch.com/) (NASDAQ-CM: DWCH (http://investor.datawatch.com/)) today announced the general availability of Datawatch Panopticon 16.6. The new version incorporates numerous changes requested by the company's electronic trading customers to give users easier data access and faster methods for deploying and using the software's analytical capabilities.

Major buy-side and sell-side firms and exchanges in financial centers around the world use fast analytics to improve profitability and perform analysis related to market microstructure, spread and liquidity, trading flow, order and execution, and conduct quantitative analysis leveraging their existing predictive R & Python models.

Peter Simpson, vice president of visualization strategy at Datawatch Panopticon, stated: "Our high frequency trading customers across all asset classes continue to drive improvements in Panopticon's real-time trade flow monitoring and time-series investigation capabilities. This release leverages their investments in low latency messaging and their underlying data fabric for storing and analyzing orders, executions, and prices. Whether working on trading or compliance, analysts and quants have vast amounts of data to wade through. This release builds on our work and best supports our customers need for getting fast access to data, analyzing problems quickly and making timely execution decisions."

New capabilities in Panopticon 16.6 include:

Natively subscribe to real-time streams from the Solace low latency message bus

Order book reconstruction and visualization across time from underlying historic data

Enhanced visual screening of real time, intra-day and historic trading flows

Enhanced web client and server performance and reduced network bandwidth consumption

Improved desktop caching to better visualize data from slow underlying data repositories

Simpson continued: "We've seen continuing convergence in the analytics requests from trading and compliance desks. The compliance desks tend to be less time urgent than the trading desks, but the analysis processes required for order books and trading strategy performance is very similar. They ask the same performance questions, just from the different perspectives of profitability versus regulatory compliance."

To learn more about Panopticon 16.6, visit: www.panopticon.com (http://www.panopticon.com/), or call 978-441-2200.

About Panopticon

Leading capital markets firms rely on Panopticon from Datawatch for faster analytics of real-time streaming and time series data. The powerful combination of fast data access through real-time streaming connectivity, rapid data understanding through visual analysis, faster investigation through time series analysis and playback down to the individual tick, and speedier action, supports organizations in making faster, more informed decisions that have an immediate financial impact. For more information about Panopticon and how it has been deployed at customers in time critical areas across trading, risk, compliance, trading operations and asset management, please visit: www.panopticon.com

About Datawatch Corporation

Datawatch Corporation (http://www.datawatch.com/) (NASDAQ-CM: DWCH (http://investor.datawatch.com/)) enables ordinary users to achieve extraordinary results with their data. Only Datawatch can unlock data from the widest variety of sources and prepare it for use in visualization and analytics tools, or for other business processes. When real-time visibility into rapidly changing data is critical, Datawatch also enables users to analyze streaming data, even in the most demanding environments, such as capital markets. Organizations of all sizes in more than 100 countries worldwide use Datawatch products, including 93 of the Fortune 100. The company is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts, with offices in New York, London, Frankfurt, Stockholm, Singapore and Manila. To learn more about Datawatch or download a free version of its enterprise software, please visit: www.datawatch.com (http://www.datawatch.com/).

