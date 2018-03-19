Digital Marketing Experts Executive Digital LLC Opens Sixth Office in the United States

Executive Digital LLC's Newest Location is in Downtown Raleigh, North Carolina

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2018 / The founders of Executive Digital LLC, a company that is made up of some of the top digital marketing experts, are pleased to announce that they have just opened their sixth U.S.-based location. As Aleksandar Sasha Jovicic, Chief Executive Officer of the search engine optimization agency noted, the new office is located in downtown Raleigh, North Carolina.





As the agency expands into the North Carolina market, Jovicic said, they will offer expert services to the business community of Raleigh.

"Our new Raleigh-based office allows for a simplified rollout of advanced SEO, Social Media and Web Development tactics for business owners in North Carolina and the surrounding areas," said the CEO of the search engine optimization company, adding that at all of its locations, Executive Digital LLC is committed to helping clients achieve their social media, SEO and related goals.

Charles Kim, the company's COO stated, "Raleigh represents a phenomenal opportunity for Executive Digital as we continue to expand globally and locally in the US."

Tony Lopez, Executive Digital's Vice President and CBDO said, "With such an incredible growth in the city of Raleigh and the surrounding areas, we are laser-focused in providing true enterprise-level digital marketing solutions to medium and large corporations in the area."

"At Executive Digital, we focus on increasing online traffic among those people who have a true interest in what your business does. Rather than use a shotgun approach to draw in visitors, we focus our aim at those users who are most likely to have a truly relevant interest in the goods and services you provide," Lopez added.

Anybody who would like to learn more about Executive Digital LLC and how the digital marketing agency can help their clients reach their goals is welcome to visit the company's user-friendly website.

About Executive Digital LLC:

Executive Digital LLC is a top digital marketing agency, operating from nine offices with more than 120 employees throughout the United States, UAE and Serbia. Executive Digital LLC delivers digital marketing services based on deep industry knowledge and their longtime status as digital experts in their respective realms of the industry. As the nation's premier group of digital experts, they offer complete and advanced digital marketing solutions in the SEO, Social Media, Paid media, Web Development, Visual/Creative Arts and Lead Generation disciplines. Numerous corporations have utilized their complete marketing systems for over a decade, serving almost 150,000 clients across the nation. For more information, please visit https://executive-digital.com/.

Contact:

Maria Storm

ms@executive-digital.com

855.422.2291

SOURCE: Executive Digital