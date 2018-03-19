Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Sunstone's Q4 Results Growth Outshone Forecasts

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE: SHO) ("Sunstone"). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=SHO. The Company posted its financial results on February 01, 2018, for the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2017 (Q4 FY17) and for the full fiscal year 2017 (FY17). The Company's 24 Hotel Comparable Portfolio RevPAR increased 4.3% y-o-y. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, Sunstone Hotel Investors most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=SHO

Earnings Highlights and Summary

During Q4 FY17, Sunstone's total revenues rose to $290.19 million from $289.58 million in Q4 FY16. Total property revenue numbers for the reported quarter beat market consensus forecasts of $283.3 million. Room revenues grew to $199.53 million in Q4 FY17 from $195.20 million in Q4 FY16. Food and beverage revenues were $73.99 million in Q4 FY17 compared to $72.98 million in Q4 FY16. Meanwhile, other operating revenues fell to $16.67 million in Q4 FY17 from $21.41 million in the prior year's same quarter.

The hotel real estate investment trust reported a net income attributable to common shareholders of $16.19 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, in Q4 FY17 compared to $29.97 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, in Q4 FY16. The Company's adjusted funds from operations (FFO) attributable to common stockholder was $62.5 million, or $0.28 per share, during Q4 FY17 versus $62.2 million, or $0.29 per share, reported in the previous year's comparable quarter. Additionally, Wall Street had expected the Company to report adjusted FFO of $0.26 per diluted share.

For the full year FY17, the Company's total revenues came in flat at $1.19 billion. Furthermore, the Company's adjusted FFO attributable to common stockholders stood at $271.0 million, or $1.22 per share, during FY17, up from $260.8 million, or $1.21 per share, reported in the previous year.

Earnings Metrics

Sunstone's total operating expenses increased to $255.24 million in Q4 FY17 from $252.52 million in Q4 FY16. The Company's operating income was $34.95 million in Q4 FY17 versus $37.07 million in the last year's same period. Furthermore, the Company posted an adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of $79.2 million in Q4 FY17 compared to $79.1 million in Q4 FY16.

The Aliso Viejo, California-based Company's 24 Hotel Comparable Portfolio RevPAR increased 4.3% to $167.53 in Q4 FY17 from $160.61 in the year ago corresponding quarter. The 24 Hotel Comparable Portfolio occupancy was up 170 basis points to 80.4% in Q4 FY17 from 78.7% in Q4 FY16. Additionally, the 24 Hotel Comparable Portfolio average daily rate (ADR) increased to $208.37 in Q4 FY17 from $204.08 in Q4 FY16.

Cash Matters and Balance Sheet

Sunstone's net cash provided by operating activities was $310.79 million during the full year FY17 compared to $305.41 million in FY16. The Company ended the year with cash and cash equivalents of $488.00 million versus $369.54 million as on December 31, 2016.

Dividend

On February 09, 2018, the Company's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.05 per share of common stock, as well as cash dividends of $0.434375 per share payable to its Series E cumulative redeemable preferred stockholders, and $0.403125 per share payable to its Series F cumulative redeemable preferred stockholders. The dividends are payable on April 16, 2018, to stockholders of record as of March 30, 2018.

Outlook

In its outlook for the full year FY18, the Company expects net income to be between $115 million and $140 million. The 25 Hotel pro-forma portfolio RevPAR growth is forecasted to be in the range of -0.5% to +2.5%. For FY18, the Company's adjusted FFO per diluted share is anticipated to be in the range of $1.05 to $1.15.

For Q1 FY18, the Company projects net income to be in the range of $11 million to $14 million. The 25 Hotel pro-forma portfolio RevPAR growth is estimated to be -2.5% to -0.5%, while adjusted FFO per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $0.18 to $0.20 during Q1 FY18.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 16, 2018 - At Friday's closing bell, Sunstone Hotel Investors' stock rose 1.27%, ending the trading session at $15.12.

Volume traded for the day: 3.07 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 1.96 million shares.

Stock performance in the past twelve-month period - up 0.47%

After last Friday's close, Sunstone Hotel Investors' market cap was at $3.39 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 26.71.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.32%.

The stock is part of the Financial sector, categorized under the REIT - Hotel/Motel industry. This sector was up 0.3% at the end of the session.

Active-Investors :

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors