Active-Investors: Blog Exposure - StarTek Announces Agreement with Aegis; Set to Build a Global Leader in Customer Engagement Solutions

The Announcement

Under the terms of the agreement, StarTek stated that it would issue 20.6 million shares of its common stock to CSP in exchange for all of the outstanding common stock of Aegis. Post the execution of the first phase of the transaction, CSP, or an affiliate, would further increase its investment in StarTek by purchasing 833,333 primary shares of the Company at $12 per share, representing a $10 million investment. According to the announcement, post the completion of the transaction, CSP is expected to own about 55% of the combined Company, while StarTek's shareholders would own about 45% of the combined Company.

CSP would also have the right to appoint a majority of the combined Company's Board of Directors. StarTek viewed the announcement as a step to accelerate its growth so as to make it a leading force in the global BPO industry. The agreement will enable a global customer engagement partner for the combined Company's clients to support their customers' journey; while StarTek's customers would be rewarded with an investment in a global player with differentiation, scale, and unparalleled diversification in the BPO sector.

Aegis viewed the transaction as a step to create a global enterprise with over 50,000 employees and operations in 12 countries across five continents. The Company further stated that its clients were set to benefit the most from the transaction, who would enjoy the advantages of a new global reach, including some of the world's most rapidly growing markets, multilingual offerings, and the institution of operational best practices across the globe.

Company Growth Prospects

StarTek's integration plans and leadership structure are nearing completion and will be announced in connection with the preparation and filing of its proxy statement to solicit stockholder's approval for the combined transaction. The transaction was unanimously approved by the Board of Directors of both Companies, and is expected to close no later than Q3 2018, subject to customary closing conditions and multiple approvals.

However, according to the announcement, key shareholders of StarTek, reflecting ownership of over 30% of its outstanding common stock, agreed to support and vote in favor of the transaction. Aegis, according to the announcement, generated about $388 million in revenues with $38 million in adjusted EBITDA in 2017. StarTek generated about $293 million in revenues, a $1.3 million net loss, and $13 million in adjusted EBITDA in 2017. Post the close of the transaction, the top three customers of the combined Company would represent less than 30% of the total revenues, compared to 53% for StarTek in 2017.

The Company also reported its Q4 FY17 and full year FY17 results on March 15, 2018, where during the full fiscal year 2017, the Company observed total revenues of $292.6 million versus $307.2 million in FY16.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 16, 2018 - At Friday's closing bell, StarTek's stock slightly fell 0.94%, ending the trading session at $10.50.

Volume traded for the day: 315.95 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 103.60 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the previous three-month period - up 7.03%; past twelve-month period - up 17.58%; and year-to-date - up 5.32%

After last Friday's close, StarTek's market cap was at $171.15 million.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 80.15.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Business Services industry. This sector was up 0.3% at the end of the session.

