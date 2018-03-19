Active-Investors: Today's Free Reports, Toronto Dominion Bank, Royal Bank of Canada, Home Capital Group, and Bank of Nova Scotia

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2018 / Active-Investors free stock reports for this morning include these Toronto Exchanges' equities from the Banking industry: The Toronto-Dominion Bank, Royal Bank of Canada, Home Capital Group, and The Bank of Nova Scotia. Access our complimentary up-to-the-minute research reports by becoming an online member now:

The S&P/TSX Composite Index progressed 40.71 points, or 0.26%, to close Friday's trading session at 15,711.33. The TSX Venture Exchange gained 5.59 points, or 0.68%, to finish at 833.67.

Moreover, the Financials index was up by 0.11%, closing at 304.81.

Today's stocks of interest consist of: The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX: TD), Royal Bank of Canada (TSX: RY), Home Capital Group Inc. (TSX: HCG), and The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX: BNS).

The Toronto-Dominion Bank

Toronto, Canada headquartered The Toronto-Dominion Bank's stock edged 0.26% lower, to finish Friday's session at $75.92 with a total volume of 12.33 million shares traded. Over the last month and the previous three months, Toronto-Dominion Bank's shares have advanced 4.65% and 5.69%, respectively. Furthermore, the stock has gained 14.48% in the past year. The Company's shares are trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. The Toronto-Dominion Bank's 50-day moving average of $73.93 is above its 200-day moving average of $72.33. Shares of the Company, which together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the US, are trading at a PE ratio of 14.00.

Royal Bank of Canada

On Friday, shares in Toronto, Canada headquartered Royal Bank of Canada recorded a trading volume of 1.46 million shares, which was higher than their three months average volume of 2.51 million shares. The stock ended the day 0.64% higher at $102.19. Royal Bank of Canada's stock has advanced 1.83% in the last month and 0.39% in the previous three months. Furthermore, the stock has gained 5.15% in the past year. The Company's shares are trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. The stock's 50-day moving average of $101.79 is above its 200-day moving average of $100.35. Shares of the Company, which together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide, are trading at a PE ratio of 13.48.

Home Capital Group Inc.

On Friday, shares in Toronto, Canada-based Home Capital Group Inc. ended the session 0.80% lower at $14.90 with a total volume of 259,392 shares traded. The stock is trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Furthermore, the stock's 50-day moving average of $16.13 is greater than its 200-day moving average of $15.39. Shares of the Company, which through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides deposit, mortgage lending, retail credit, and credit card issuing services in Canada, are trading at a PE ratio of 149.00.

The Bank of Nova Scotia

Toronto, Canada headquartered The Bank of Nova Scotia's stock closed the day 0.52% higher at $82.53. The stock recorded a trading volume of 8.49 million shares, which was above its three months average volume of 2.14 million shares. The Bank of Nova Scotia's shares have advanced 6.89% in the last month, 0.45% in the past three months, and 5.20% in the previous year. The Company's shares are trading above their 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Moreover, the stock's 200-day moving average of $80.78 is greater than its 50-day moving average of $79.29. Shares of the Company, which provides various financial services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and Asia/Pacific, are trading at a PE ratio of 12.17.

