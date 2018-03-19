Unique Pizza and Subs Corp.: Unique Foods (UPZS) Announces PopsyCakes Sells Out at Ripley's Aquarium

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2018 / Unique Foods Corporation (OTC PINK: UPZS) announces its wholly owned subsidiary PopsyCakes LLC continues to sell out at Ripley's Aquarium in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina's most visited attraction. PopsyCakes starting selling all 6 of its Unique 'The First & Only Cupcake on a Pretzel' in late November 2017 at Ripley's Aquarium Myrtle Beach, located at 'Broadway at The Beach' shopping complex. Ripley's sells the PopsyCakes at their Cafés, various Snack Counters and features them as part of their custom Unique Birthday Packages.

Since the launch of PopsyCakes at Ripley's Aquarium on November 29th, the employees, visitors and birthday guests have made their positive opinions pretty clear, PopsyCakes has sold out twice and has secured the relationship with Ripley's for many years to come. Ripley's is using their Aquarium as their test case to prove how well the PopsyCakes would sell in their cafes & as a featured part of their birthday packages and because of the early success it's anticipated the PopsyCakes will become part of many more Ripley's locations soon.

Marc Falcone, President of PopsyCakes said:

'Unique Foods is very excited to partner with Ripley's, our fun and Unique PopsyCakes are a perfect fit for the family-friendly Aquarium and we look forward to expanding to all of their fantastic family entertainment centers across the world. 2018 has started off very strong for Unique Foods, we will be announcing many more advancements of our various brands into major retailers, specialty shops, sports venues, destination locals and many restaurant chains very soon. We are constantly posting updates on our Twitter page and we invite you to use the links below to learn more about our very Unique & diverse products & brands.'

About Unique Pizza and Subs Corporation:

Unique Pizza franchises pizza and sub restaurants throughout the United States. With a limited menu of pizzas, subs, calzones, salads, and beverages, the company is primarily focused on takeout and delivery services with limited full-size restaurants. The company has three wholly owned subsidiaries Jose Madrid Salsa, Unique Tap House and PopsyCakes and a Licensing agreement with Christopher Street Products.

