Medical Imaging Corp. Year Over Year Increase Scan Volume

Medical Imaging provided a year over year scan volume analysis today.

Medical Imaging scan volume numbers for 2017 vs. 2016 have now been finalized for our four imaging centers. Volume increased in 2017 for 3 of 4 modalities provided by MEDD as follows:

CT: 2017 saw an increase of 22% with over 2,200 scans performed

MR: 2017 declined 7.5%, with over 9,400 scans performed

US: 2017 increased 22% with over 1,000 scans performed

Xray: increased 2.6% with over 9,700 scans performed

In addition, CTS saw a substantial increase in volume that equated to more than a 15% increase in revenue

'Overall we had a solid year. Our volume was consistent and we saw growth in new areas with CT and US. We did lose some business with hurricane Irma that affected our Florida centers,' said Mitch Geisler, CEO. 'While the first half of 2017 saw some new competion in a couple of our markets, the second half saw strong positive growth with new marketing efforts that has extended into 2018. At the same time, CTS volume increased both organically with existing client hospitals and new contracts that were announced during the year.'

