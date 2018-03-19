ClaimsMate Announces the Release of a New Guide that Helps People Navigate a Smoke and/or Fire Insurance Claim

The New and In-Depth Guide Offers Invaluable Advice to People Who are Unsure of what to do after a Fire

SEABROOK, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2018 / The founders of ClaimsMate are pleased to announce the release of an educational and free new guide that advises people on what to do when filing a smoke and/or fire insurance claim.

To check out the new guide in its entirety, which is titled "The Guide to Smoke and Fire Damage Insurance Claims," please visit https://claimsmate.com/the-guide-to-smoke-and-fire-damage-insurance-claims/.

As a company spokesperson noted, the founders of ClaimsMate understand that fire damage insurance claims are the costliest type of claim for insurance companies.

"Fire damage insurance claims cost 5 times as much as the next costliest insurance claim, which is water and flood damage," the spokesperson noted, adding that from ClaimsMate's experience, the average fire claim payout is 42 percent below actual reconstruction costs.

In addition, the founders realize that a house fire is a devastating experience. Homeowners who are trying to cope with their loss are typically under a great deal of stress and may often have no idea what to do after a fire in terms of insurance.

This knowledge inspired the founders of ClaimsMate to research, write and post the free guide to the company website, and help as many people as possible to understand the importance of a proper fire and smoke damage insurance claim process, as well as why homeowners should not hesitate to ask for assistance.

As the new 2,000-word guide notes, when it comes time to assess the damages to a home, it is important to understand all of the places that smoke damage can hide. This often includes unexpected areas like inside closets and drawers, behind and inside the folds of curtains and in between the slats of window blinds.

Because smoke and fire damage typically go hand in hand, the new guide also offers in-depth advice to those who need help with a fire insurance claim.

"It's really important that you make an accurate list of all the items that are damaged in the fire," the new guide noted, adding that if no receipts or other records exist, going through credit card and bank statements can be helpful with collecting on losses of large purchases like appliances or furniture.

