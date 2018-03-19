Synergy CHC Corp. to Present at The Wall Street Investor Forum 26th Annual Investor Conference

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2018 / Synergy CHC Corp. (OTCQB: SNYR), a leading omni-channel consumer health and beauty company, announced today that it will be presenting at The Wall Street Investor Forum 26th Annual Investor Conference in New York City at The University Club of NYC at 11:05 AM/EDT on March 22nd, 2018. Jeffrey Kadanoff, Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting.

Jeffrey Kadanoff and Brendan Horning, Vice President-Investor Relations will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the duration of the conference.

"Synergy's proprietary algorithm which drives online sales via social media platforms is a key contributor of Synergy's growth," stated Mr. Horning. "We have significantly increased our online presence and are now committed to doing the same within the investment community. Our technology solves real online advertising challenges in a cost-effective manner and to educate investors on how we accomplish that is why we chose to present at the Wall Street Investor Forum."

The conference presentation will be broadcast live and is accessible at the following link: http://www.investorcalendar.com/event/26505

What to Expect at The Wall Street Investor Forum 26th Annual Investor Conference:

The Wall Street Investor Forum hosts 40-minute presentation and Q/A sessions immediately followed by 40-minute breakout sessions. There are also meetings taking place all day. This conference will be held at the University Club of NYC on 5th Avenue and 54th Street.

News Compliments of ACCESSWIRE.

About Synergy CHC Corp.

Synergy CHC Corp. is a leading omni-channel consumer health and beauty company that is in the process of building a portfolio of best-in-class consumer product brands and utilizes The Synergy Effect, which includes a proprietary ROI based algorithm, to sell its products online through social media influencers. Synergy's strategy is to grow its portfolio both organically and by further acquisition. Synergy's diversified portfolio now includes FOCUSfactor™, Flat Tummy™, Per-fékt Beauty™, Sneaky Vaunt™, The Queen Pegasus™, Neuragen™, and Hand MD™. For more information, please visit www.synergychc.com.

Synergy's brands:

Flat Tummy®

Flat Tummy Tea's uniquely formulated two-step herbal detox tea works to naturally help speed metabolism, boost energy and reduce bloating to flatten your tummy. It is currently sold online to a 20-30-year-old female, predominantly American market.

Since being founded in 2013, Flat Tummy has grown rapidly, largely attributed to the strength of its branding and its innovative and effective use of social media marketing. The secret is a very specific process and ROI based algorithm used on various social media platforms. To date, Flat Tummy has built a targeted social media following of over 1,400,000, many of whom are now customers.

Flat Tummy now has over 13,500 positive written reviews on its website, www.flattummyco.com or visit its Instagram page.

FOCUSfactor®

FOCUSfactor is sold at America's leading retailers such as Costco, Sam's Club, Wal-Mart, BJ's Walgreens, CVS and The Vitamin Shoppe. FOCUSfactor, America's leading brain health supplement, is a nutritional supplement that includes a proprietary blend of brain supporting vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and other nutrients. In December 2012, the United States Patent and Trademark Office issued US Patent 8,329,227 covering FOCUSfactor's proprietary formulation "for enhanced mental function". The issuance of the patent marked one of the few times a patent has been issued for a nationally branded nutritional supplement. FOCUSfactor is clinically tested with results demonstrating improvements in focus, concentration, and memory in healthy adults. More information on FOCUSfactor can be found at www.focusfactor.com.

Per-fékt Beauty®

Per-fékt Beauty is one of Synergy's newest brands that was acquired in June of 2017. Per-fékt Beauty markets and sells a specialized range of beauty products (makeup, skin-care & body) via retailers and online through social media channels.

Per-fékt Beauty is well established in the beauty retail space, opening up an exciting retail opportunity for the rest of our products in that industry. Even more exciting is the potential to apply the same ROI based algorithm that Flat Tummy uses and is currently being used by The Synergy Effect on various online marketing platforms - what could be more per-fekt?

Per-fékt Beauty can be found at www.perfektbeauty.com or visit their Instagram page.

Sneaky Vaunt®

Sneaky Vaunt is one of Synergy's newest brands that launched in March of 2017. Sneaky Vaunt markets and sells a backless, strapless, stick on, push up bra exclusively online through social media channels.

Sneaky Vaunt is being marketed on the same ROI based algorithm that Flat Tummy uses and is currently being used by The Synergy Effect on various online marketing platforms. In just over nine months, Sneaky Vaunt has built a targeted social media following of over 400,000 on Instagram.

Sneaky Vaunt can be found at www.sneakyvaunt.com or visit their Instagram page.

The Queen Pegasus®

The Queen Pegasus is Synergy's newest brand that launched in August of 2017. The Queen Pegasus markets and sells a lash elixir kit exclusively online through social media channels.

The Queen Pegasus is being marketed on the same ROI based algorithm that Flat Tummy and Sneaky Vaunt use and is currently being used by The Synergy Effect on various online marketing platforms.

The Queen Pegasus can be found at www.thequeenpegasus.com.

Neuragen®

Neuragen® is a topical product that works directly at the site of the pain as opposed to oral products. Neuragen® reduces the spontaneous firing of damaged peripheral nerves. By calming these firings at the source, Neuragen® is clinically shown to reduce shooting and burning pains quickly and without the side effects of orally taken medications. This is in part due to the small lipophilic molecules found in Neuragen® which rapidly carry the active ingredients through the rough outer layer of the skin to the site of the pain. Neuragen® is available over the counter in most local pharmacies either in the diabetic section or the analgesic (pain) section. For more information, please visit www.neuragen.ca.

Hand MD®

Hand MD is the world's first anti-aging skincare line formulated specifically for the hands. Hands reveal a woman's true age and the rejuvenation of the hand has become women's #1 aging concern. Developed by Kara Harshbarger and renowned celebrity dermatologist Dr. Alex Khadavi, Hand MD's extensive clinical trials show significant improvement in the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, skin hydration, hyper-pigmentation, and radiance. HAND MD launched on QVC and sold out in an astonishing 5 minutes. More information on Hand MD can be found at www.hand-md.com.

The Synergy Effect®

The Synergy Effect is Synergy's fast-growth online marketing platform, a growth engine built to grow brands exponentially online. Launched in 2017, The Synergy Effect powers Synergy's brands online, driving revenue using best-in-class digital strategy and its proprietary ROI algorithm. Already boasting success stories including Flat Tummy and Sneaky Vaunt, both of which have experienced unprecedented growth in digital and social media, The Synergy Effect will spend the upcoming year further unlocking the huge online growth potential within Synergy's existing portfolio of brands, as well as brands acquired by Synergy.

More information on The Synergy Effect can be found at www.thesynergyeffect.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, regarding management's expectations, beliefs, goals, plans or Synergy's prospects should be considered forward-looking. Readers are cautioned that actual results may differ materially from projections or estimates due to a variety of important factors, including: Synergy's ability to integrate any new products into its current operations; the risks and uncertainties associated with Synergy's ability to manage its cash resources; obtaining additional financing to support Synergy's operations; Synergy's dependence on third parties for its research and development, manufacturing and distribution functions; Synergy's dependence on its license relationships; protecting the intellectual property developed by or licensed to Synergy; and Synergy's ability to build its operations to support its business strategy and promote its products. These and other risks are described in greater detail in Synergy's filings with the SEC, copies of which are available free of charge at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov) or upon request from Synergy. Synergy may not actually achieve the goals or plans described in its forward-looking statements, and investors should not place undue reliance on these statements. Synergy assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

About The Wall Street Investor Forum

The Wall Street Investor Forum has brought 1800 public companies from America Online to Microsoft Corporation to investors in their NYC, Boston, and London conferences. In 1998, we became the first to webcast conferences to the global investor community.

Contact:

Name: Brendan Horning

Phone: 902-880-3169

Email: brendan@synergychc.com

SOURCE: Synergy CHC Corp.