Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 19, 2018) - Romios Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: RG) (OTC Pink: RMIOF) (FSE: D4R) ("Romios" or the "Company") today announced that Antonio (Mel) de Quadros is retiring as a Director of the Company, having served more than seventeen years during the formative period of the Company. The Board of Directors join Tom Drivas in thanking Mel for applying his extensive geological background to the selection and exploration of the properties that Romios currently has and wishes him well in his retirement.

The Company is pleased to announce that Lawrence Roulston has been appointed a Director of the Company, subject to the approval of the TSX.V.

Mr. Roulston is a mining professional with a B.Sc. in geology and over 35 years of diverse experience in the mining industry. He is Managing Director of WestBay Capital Advisors, providing business advisory and capital markets expertise to the junior and mid-tier sectors of the mining industry. Previously, he was president of a company which provided resource advisory services for US private investors. Before that, he was a mining analyst and consultant, as well as the editor of "Resource Opportunities", an independent investment publication focused on the mining industry. For the first 20 years of his career, Mr. Roulston was involved in management of both large and junior resource companies. He is presently a director or advisor to several companies. Mr. Roulston has been granted 500,000 share purchase options exercisable at $0.10 per share for a period of five years.

Mr. Roulston noted: "I have long recognized the exceptional potential of the Romios properties, backed by site visits to the key properties. Management did a superb job in assembling high-potential properties in several of the most highly prospective areas in North America. I am delighted to be joining the company to help to unlock the value of those properties."

Tom Drivas and the Directors are very excited and welcome Lawrence to the Board. Lawrence's wealth of industry experience and his extensive network of contacts will be very useful to Romios as it moves to the next stage of its development.

About Romios Gold Resources Inc.

Romios Gold Resources Inc., a progressive Canadian mineral exploration company established in 1995, is engaged in precious and base metal exploration primarily focused on gold, silver and copper in its properties in the Golden Triangle area, northwestern BC. In addition to the Lundmark-Akow Lake and Hislop properties in Ontario, Romios has other property interests in Quebec and Nevada.

