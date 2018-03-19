Signavio, a multi-award-winning regular on Deloitte's Technology Fast 50 list, has received a €15.5 million investment following the company's 90% growth in 2017. The Series B funding round, led by global growth equity investor Summit Partners, will help Signavio continue to expand its international presence.

In the past two years, Signavio has extended its geographical footprint from three to eight office locations and grown its staff from 75 to 230, fueled by booming demand for Business Process Management (BPM) services worldwide. With the global BPM market predicted to grow 12% annually over between 2017- 2023, Signavio has also significantly expanded their management team, adding seasoned leaders from companies such as Hybris/SAP, Box, Gartner, OpenText, and Salesforce.

"The introduction of the Signavio Business Transformation Suite was very well received in the market place," says Gero Decker, CEO and co-founder of the company. "Signavio's Business Transformation Suite strength lies in its dynamic management system, enabling businesses to pivot their strategy using real-time data which can be translated into actionable insights. Our products for modelling, analysis, and business optimization allow our clients to deliver process improvements significantly faster than traditional approaches."

"In addition to Signavio's core strength of collaborative process design, this also enables Process Mining, giving businesses the ability to turn digital traces of transactions into actionable process insights. With this move, Signavio now addresses a growing list of blue chip customers on the path to improved customer experience and process excellence."

Matthias Allgaier, Managing Director at Summit Partners, said: "We are impressed by Signavio's dynamic growth and by the incredibly positive feedback from customers. A customer churn rate of less than 2% is impressive for a SaaS business and we believe illustrates the value that Signavio's solutions deliver."

Allgaier added: "Signavio has already established itself as one of the largest European specialist SaaS companies, and we believe it has the potential to become one of the champions of international software in the coming years."

About Signavio

With over 1 million users in over 1,000 companies worldwide, Signavio has rapidly established itself as the leading provider of cloud-based process modeling and management systems. Signavio's innovative Business Transformation Suite, including the Stevie Award-winning Signavio Process Manager, is recognized for its ease of use and rapid return on investment. Signavio Process Intelligence is also the price-performance leader in automated business process discovery, and process performance management.

About Summit Partners

Founded in 1984, Summit Partners is a global alternative investment firm that is currently managing more than $14 billion in capital dedicated to growth equity, fixed income and public equity opportunities. Summit invests across growth sectors of the economy and has invested in more than 475 companies in technology, healthcare and other growth industries. These companies have completed more than 140 public equity offerings, and more than 190 have been acquired through strategic mergers and sales. Summit maintains offices in North America and Europe, and invests in companies around the world. For more information, visit www.summitpartners.com or on Twitter at @SummitPartners.

In the United States of America, Summit Partners operates as an SEC-registered investment advisor. In the United Kingdom, this document is issued by Summit Partners LLP, a firm authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Summit Partners LLP is a limited liability partnership registered in England and Wales with registered number OC388179 and its registered office is at 11-12 St. James's Square, London, SW1Y 4LB, UK. This document is intended solely to provide information regarding Summit Partners' potential financing capabilities for prospective portfolio companies.

