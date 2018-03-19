Canadian Solar has recorded net income of about $99.6 million for 2017, up sharply from the preceding year, as its full-year PV module shipments jumped by roughly 1.6 GW on the year to 6.8 GW.Full-year net revenue edged up to $3.39 billion in 2017, from $2.85 billion in 2016, according to its results for the fourth quarter and year to the end of December 2017. Net revenue from its total solutions business accounted for about 22.8% of the group's total net revenue, from just 8.1% a year earlier. The Chinese Tier 1 solar group shipped roughly 1.83 GW of PV modules in the fourth quarter, down slightly ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...