XPO Logistics, Inc.: XPO Logistics to Launch Drive XPO Mobile Technology in Europe

XPO Logistics to Launch Drive XPO Mobile Technology in Europe

GREENWICH, Conn. - March 19, 2018 - XPO Logistics (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of transport and logistics solutions, will be expanding its Drive XPO mobile technology to Europe this spring, following a successful launch in North America. The app, designed for carriers, supports real-time visibility across transportation modes and integrates carrier operations with daily productivity tools in one technology.

Drive XPO's functionality is powered by the company's proprietary Freight Optimizer system, the global platform for XPO's non-asset transportation services. By bringing Freight Optimizer's data science to the road, Drive XPO helps to reduce empty miles, lower fuel waste, reduce road stress and make the customer service process more dynamic.

Drive XPO displays load postings in real time, with details such as origin, destination, freight type, timing and shipper, as well as special handling or equipment needs. While en route, carriers use the same app to become more efficient with refueling, layovers, traffic avoidance and other daily decisions. This combination of mobile capabilities - load procurement and productivity - is the next generation of capacity management.

Luis Gomez, managing director of transport, XPO Logistics Europe, said, "Drive XPO's smart, self-learning algorithms, pricing tools and market analytics will bring a new level of efficiency to our brokerage operations. The technology enables greater connectivity with our carrier network and elevates customer service through digital track-and-trace and e-documentation."

XPO's development of supply chain innovations is accelerated by a cloud-based ecosystem and an annual technology investment of over $450 million. Its apps are available for iOS and Android devices from the App Store and Google Play.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a top ten global logistics provider of cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company operates as a highly integrated network of people, technology and physical assets in 32 countries, with 1,455 locations and more than 95,000 employees. XPO uses its network to help more than 50,000 customers manage their goods more efficiently throughout their supply chains. The company has two reporting segments, transportation and logistics, and within these segments its business is well diversified by geographies, verticals and types of service. XPO's corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European headquarters is in Lyon, France. xpo.com

Forward-looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of United States federal securities law. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements set forth in this press release are qualified by factors that might cause or contribute to a material difference in actual results, as discussed in XPO's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and linked to the investor relations section of the company's website, www.xpo.com (http://www.xpo.com/), including: economic conditions generally; competition; XPO's ability to attract and retain key employees; the ability to develop and implement a suitable information technology system; and the ability to maintain positive relationships with third-party providers. Forward-looking statements set forth in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and XPO undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, changes in expectations or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law.

Media Contact

XPO Logistics, Inc.

Erin Kurtz

+1-203-489-1586

erin.kurtz@xpo.com





This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: XPO Logistics, Inc. via Globenewswire

