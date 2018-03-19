Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Coinsilium Group Limited Coinsilium Announces New Advisory Client Bundle Network 19-March-2018 / 12:09 GMT/BST *Coinsilium Announces New Advisory Client Bundle* *London, UK, 19th March 2018 *- Coinsilium Group Limited (NEX:COIN), the blockchain venture builder, advisor and investor that finances and manages the development of early-stage blockchain technology companies, is pleased to announce its engagement with Bundle Network Ltd ('Bundle') to provide advisory services in relation to their Token Generating Event ('TGE'). Bundle makes crypto trading easier by aggregating different cryptocurrency exchanges and enabling people to take advantage of their best prices, allowing users to trade across these unconnected exchanges on one simple platform without the need to open an account in any one of them. As the name suggests, Bundle also allows users to 'bundle' together different coins into a portfolio which can be traded as a single entity through the platform. A 'Bundle Manager' (who can use the platform in order to create their own bundles) may share their successful Bundles of crypto assets with others, on the platform, thereby creating a communication channel for the cryptocurrency ecosystem. Traders will be ranked by their successful trading and receive commissions via Bundle Tokens based on the usage of their bundles. As a result, the newcomers are able to see the best performers and benefit from their knowledge and experience when making their future purchases Coinsilium will work with Bundle to provide strategic insights and important introductions within the blockchain community. Representing Coinsilium on the advisory team of Bundle is Coinsilium CEO Eddy Travia who commented "Bundle offers newcomers in the crypto trading space a simple platform to buy the most popular crypto assets without having to go through multiple sign-up processes. "The added incentive for users to share their bundles and earn in crypto through copy-trading is a great addition to the service which should encourage deeper engagement amongst users akin to a social network but with advanced trading capabilities." An interview with Bundle Co-Founder and Head of Legal & Communication, Serhat Aydin for the Barbarian Investor Show can be seen here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZiIxLBT4AVk&t=322s [1] *About Coinsilium* *Coinsilium* is a blockchain venture builder and investor that finances and manages the development of early-stage blockchain technology companies. Coinsilium also provides advisory services to companies planning token generation events. Coinsilium shares are traded on NEX Exchange Growth Market, the primary market for unlisted securities operated by NEX Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000. For further information about Coinsilium please visit http://www.coinsilium.com [2] *About Bundle* *Bundle* *Network* is an online platform connected to various cryptocurrency exchanges, enabling users to purchase and sell multiple coins and tokens within seconds of execution through one account and one click, at the best price possible either in bundles, or individually. It will also serve as an online meeting point for cryptocurrency investors to share and discuss topics related to the trading cryptocurrencies. For further information about Bundle Network please visit: http://bundle.network/ [3] Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 665589 19-March-2018 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=259551d91b6d8975b8cb48ac76189dd3&application_id=665589&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=cb69d1607c8c6ce75a5bfbfb7a28427b&application_id=665589&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=9132ecda961212b83ddec4eb7ceaee04&application_id=665589&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

