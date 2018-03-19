

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's industrial production grew less than expected in February, figures from the Central Statistical Office showed Monday.



Industrial production output rose 7.4 percent year-on-year in February, slower than the expected 8.4 percent.



Among components, manufacturing advanced 7.3 percent and electricity and other utilities output climbed 14.1 percent. Construction logged an annual growth of 31.4 percent in February. Meanwhile, mining and quarrying output fell 3 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial output fell 2.2 percent, bigger than the 1.3 percent decrease economists had forecast.



Another report from the statistical office showed that producer prices declined unexpectedly in February.



Producer prices fell 0.2 percent annually, in contrast to a 0.2 percent rise seen in January. Economists had forecast a 0.1 percent increase for February.



Month-on-month, producer prices decreased 0.3 percent versus January's 0.1 percent increase. Prices were expected to rise again by 0.1 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX