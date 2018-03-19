

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures were flat Monday in quiet dealing ahead of this week's Federal Reserve interest rate decision.



Analysts expect a quarter point rate hike, but much attention will be paid to the accompanying statement and so-called dot plot for clues about the pace of subsequent monetary policy tightening.



Tame inflation and lingering weakness in retail sales may keep the Fed from raising rates more than three times in 2018.



Gold was down 30 cents at $1311 an ounce.



Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic will participate in an armchair chat on the Community Reinvestment Act at the 'National Interagency Community Reinvestment Conference' in Miami, with audience Q&A at 9.00 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX