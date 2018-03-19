Infiniti Research, a global competitive intelligence solutions provider, has just released their new market intelligence study on the B2B e-commerce industry. A global B2B e-commerce company wanted to find a mix of current and potential customers to identify and target the most profitable segments.

According to the market intelligence experts at Infiniti, "Market intelligence solutions drive consistency, reliability, and responsiveness across business operations."

In the current business environment, the global B2B e-commerce industry has been evolving rapidly due to the widespread influence of the global online ecosystem and altering nature of buyers. Growing internet and smartphone users are driving the B2B e-commerce industry. Also, the advent of cloud computing has undoubtedly impacted market growth as it offers the required operational agility and scalability for B2B integration.

The solution offered by Infiniti helped the client expand operational efficiency by finding process gaps, planning strategies to eliminate risks, and providing real-time updates. The client was able to improve their market share by adding new customers to its portfolio.

This market intelligence solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Visualize the potential non-customers at a granular level

Find areas with higher potential for proper resource allocation

This market intelligence solution provided predictive insights on:

Identifying customer segments that have the highest potential

Targeting the potential non-customers with products already identified from the product mix clustering

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 15+ years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

