The Customer Data Platform Institute is launching its European operation next week with presentations in London, Amsterdam and Hamburg.

The expansion comes at a time of explosive growth for the CDP industry. Gartner recently reported that inquiries about CDPs quadrupled in 2017 over 2016. The CDP Institute's own research found the number of vendors and industry employment doubled during that period.

Growth has been especially strong in the European market, where vendor employment more than tripled in 2017. One-quarter of CDP Institute individual members are in Europe.

"We see high interest among European marketers in CDPs," said CDP Institute Founder David Raab. "This is particularly driven by the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which imposes personal data management requirements that CDPs are especially suited to help meet."

In addition, Raab noted, European marketers face the same pressures as others to treat customers as individuals based on personal history and preferences. The CDP enables this by collecting data from all company systems, extracting a complete view of each customer, and making the data available for analysis and interactions across all channels.

The CDP Institute Europe will be supported by more than a dozen CDP Institute Sponsors, all based in Europe or with substantial European business. These include BlueConic, BlueVenn, CrossEngage, Evergage, Fospha, Lytics, mParticle, NGData, Optimove, PRDCT, RedEye, RedPoint Global, and Tealium.

The launch tour is being hosted by CrossEngage. It will include Master Class presentations in London, Amsterdam, and Hamburg and a Deep Dive stage presentation at the Online Marketing Rockstars conference in Hamburg.

Activities of the European branch of the Institute will include local presentations, special flagging of European-oriented vendors in the CDP Institute Vendor Directory, and inclusion of European-focused materials in the CDP Institute online Library.

About the Customer Data Platform Institute

The Customer Data Platform Institute educates marketers and technologists about customer data management. Activities include publishing of educational materials, news about industry developments, best practice guides and benchmarks, a directory of industry vendors, vendor comparison reports, training, and consulting on related issues. For more information, visit www.cdpinstitute.org.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180319005005/en/

Contacts:

Customer Data Platform Institute

Susan Raab, 914-241-2117

sraab@cdpinstitute.org