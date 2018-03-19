PAS Selected to Join Panel at Bloomberg Cybersecurity Energy Conference in Dubai

Energy Industry Leaders Share Strategies and Best Practices to Secure Critical Cyber Assets and Ensure Safe, Secure, and Reliable Operations

HOUSTON, March 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --PAS Global, LLC, the leading solution provider of industrial control system (ICS) cybersecurity, process safety, and asset reliability in the energy, power, and process industries announced today that PAS Chief Information Security Officer Jason Haward-Grau will speak at Bloomberg's The Future of Cybersecurity: Risk, Readiness and Energy Resilience event on March 20, 2018, in Dubai, UAE.

Jason will join other industry leaders in a panel discussion entitled Managing Risk and Shaping a Robust Cyber Programme. As an 18-year veteran of cybersecurity, IT development & operations, IT & cyber shared services, consulting and change management, he will discuss the cyber asset visibility gap that exists within operational technology (OT) environments and share how enterprises are addressing this gap.

"I am excited to participate in an event that focuses on one of the most critical areas of risk to process safety and reliability today - OT cybersecurity," says Jason Haward-Grau. "Eighty percent of all OT cyber assets in a facility are hidden from the view of traditional cybersecurity personnel. Bloomberg provides an invaluable forum for industry to take notice of today's fluid threat landscape and the latest best practices and solutions that mitigate security risk."

PAS Cyber Integrity'hardens security for the most mission-critical assets in a facility, the industrial control systems. Cyber Integrity works across the multi-vendor automation environment, providing foundational ICS cybersecurity, enterprise scalability, performance, and platform independence. At the same time, it automates internal and regulatory compliance reporting while reducing associated efforts by up to 90 percent.

Cyber Integrity is a proven solution built upon the PAS Integrity' platform, which today manages configurations for hundreds of worldwide customers. PAS' technology solutions are used at over 1,380 industrial facilities including 13 of the top 15 chemical companies, 10 of the top 15 refining companies, and 5 of the top 15 power companies in the world.

About PAS

Founded in 1993, PAS is a leading provider of software solutions for ICS cybersecurity, process safety, and asset reliability to the energy, process, and power industries worldwide. PAS solutions include industrial control system cybersecurity, automation asset management, IPL assurance, alarm management, high performance HMI', boundary management, and control loop performance optimization. PAS solutions are installed in more than 70 countries. PAS was recently named the #1 Global Provider of Safety Lifecycle Management by ARC Advisory Group including #1 rankings within Chemical, Power Generation, Refining, and Oil & Gas. For more information, visit www.pas.com. Connect with PAS on Twitter @PASGlobal or LinkedIn.