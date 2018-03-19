BlueVoyant Names Santiago Moral Rubio CEO of BlueVoyant Spain

NEW YORK, March 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --BlueVoyant, a global cybersecurity services firm, today announced that Santiago Moral Rubio has joined its leadership team as CEO of BlueVoyant Spain.

Santiago Moral comes to BlueVoyant from BBVA, Spain's second-largest bank, where he spent the past 16 years as its Global Chief Information Security Officer.

"Santiago brings a wealth of financial sector and cybersecurity experience, strengthening our already robust leadership team," said BlueVoyant CEOJim Rosenthal. "BlueVoyant will benefit from his broad experience in data science, machine learning and in the financial industry as we continue our expansion into Europe."

"I am thrilled to be joining BlueVoyant and helping to establish our presence in Spain," said Moral. "Jim and his leadership team are building extraordinary threat intelligence, managed security and incident response capabilities, creating a world-class organization that is helping to defend businesses around the world from the risk of cyber attack."

Prior to joining BBVA, Moral held senior positions at Atos Origin and, as an entrepreneur, founded the Open Systems Administration Group. In addition, Moral has been a Professor of Mathematics at Rey Juan Carlos University since 2016. He is Co-Director of the Data, Network & Cybersecurity Technological Institute of Rey Juan Carlos University and is a former member of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Cybersecurity Group. He is also the president of the Spanish chapter of the Hispanic IT Executive Council (HITEC).

About BlueVoyant

BlueVoyant is a provider of Advanced Threat Intelligence and Managed Security Services with offices in New York, the Washington D.C. area, London, Madrid and Tel Aviv. More information on BlueVoyant can be found online at www.bluevoyant.com.

