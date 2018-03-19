Cannabis Testing Market Set for 12% CAGR to 2022

PUNE, India, March 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Worldwide cannabis testing market 2018: Market Landscape, Market Sizing and Forecast up to 2022 report is added in ReportsnReports.com. The report provides forecast and analysis of the Global cannabis testing on global and regional level. The report provides historic data with forecast from 2018 to 2022 based on volume and revenue.

Get complete report on Cannabis Testing Market spread across 121 pages, analyzing 3 major companies and providing 77 data exhibits now available at http://www.reportsnreports.com/reports/1387368-global-cannabis-testing-market-2018-2022.html .

According to our Cannabis Testing market analysts, will grow at a CAGR of about 12% by 2022.

The instruments segment accounted for the major share of the cannabis testing market during 2017. Owing to increased innovations in advanced analytic products, this segment will significantly contribute to the growth of the marijuana testing market during the next few years as well.

Geographical segmentation and analysis of the cannabis testing market

- Americas

- APAC

- EMEA

In terms of geographic regions, the Americas accounted for the maximum share of the cannabis testing market during 2017. Our analysts have predicted that the market will witness steady growth in this region during the next five years as well and this will attribute to the growing approval of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes. Moreover, the demand for cannabis testing products from luxury cannabis products manufacturers will also drive the markets growth in this region.

Order a copy of Global Cannabis Testing Market 2018-2022 report at http://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=1387368 .

Key questions answered in the report include

What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2022?

- What are the key factors driving the global cannabis testing market?

- What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global cannabis testing market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in the global cannabis testing market?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global cannabis testing market?

- Trending factors influencing the cannabis testing market shares of the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.

- What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the global cannabis testing market?

Another related report is Global Medical Marijuana Market 2018-2022, our market research analysts have predicted that the medical marijuana market will grow at a CAGR of more than 21% by 2022. This market research report presents a comprehensive analysis of the global medical marijuana market by application such as chronic pain, nausea, and others. The report also presents a detailed analysis of the market's growth prospects across regions such as the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.

The chronic pain segment accounted for the majority shares of the medical cannabis market during 2017. With the rising application of medical marijuana for the treatment of patients with chronic pain, this segment will continue to account for the maximum growth of this market in the coming years as well. Browse complete Medical Marijuana Market 2018-2022 report at http://www.reportsnreports.com/reports/1387369-global-medical-marijuana-market-2018-2022.html .

Explore other new reports on Pharmaceuticals Market at http://www.reportsnreports.com/market-research/pharmaceuticals/ .

About Us:

ReportsnReports.com is an online market research reports library of 500,000+ in-depth studies of over 5000 micro markets. Not limited to any one industry, ReportsnReports.com offers research studies on agriculture, energy and power, chemicals, environment, medical devices, healthcare, food and beverages, water, advanced materials and much more.

Contact:

2nd Floor, Metropole Building

Next to Inox Theatre

Bund Garden Road, Pune - 411013

Maharashtra, India

+1-888-39-5441

sales@reportsandreports.com



Connect with Us:

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/reportsnreports

RSS/Feeds: http://www.reportsnreports.com/feed/l-latestreports.xml