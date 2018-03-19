

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil prices were flat Monday morning, holding in a recent trading range above $60 a barrel.



Traders await different catalysts such as the imminent Federal Reserve rate decision and upcoming OPEC meeting.



WTI light sweet oil was down 8 cents at $62.25 a barrel.



Russia said today it is committed to seeing its pact with OPEC through to completion. They may even prolong cuts into 2019.



The Kremlin official, on Bloomber TV, said they were unconcerned about the U.S. shale boom.



