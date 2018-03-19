sprite-preloader
MENZIES(JOHN) PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire
London, March 19

John Menzies plc
(the "Company')


Director/PDMR Shareholding

19 March 2018

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs')

2018 Long-Term Incentive Plan ("2018 LTIP')

On 15 March 2018 the Company received acceptances from the undernoted PDMRs in respect of the following nil cost awards of ordinary shares of £0.25 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares') under the terms of the Company's 2018 LTIP.

The Ordinary Shares which will vest upon achievement of the three-year performance criteria are as follows:


Name
Number of Ordinary Shares

Forsyth Black
51,244

Giles Wilson
47,584

John Geddes
36,603

The following notifications, made pursuant to Article 19(3) of the Market Abuse Regulation, provide further details:

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameForsyth Black
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusPresident & Managing Director, Menzies Aviation
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameJohn Menzies plc
b)LEI5493008LNN1X4R79PJ89
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of £0.25 each
ISIN CODE: GB0005790059
b)Nature of the transactionGrant of Ordinary Shares under the 2018 LTIP.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
PlanPrice(s)Volume(s)
2018 LTIP683 pence51,244
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume
- Price

51,244
683 pence
e)Date of the transaction2018-03-15
f)Place of the transactionOutside of trading venue

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameGiles Wilson
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChief Financial Officer
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameJohn Menzies plc
b)LEI5493008LNN1X4R79PJ89
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of £0.25 each
ISIN CODE: GB0005790059
b)Nature of the transactionGrant of Ordinary Shares under the 2018 LTIP.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
PlanPrice(s)Volume(s)
2018 LTIP683 pence47,584
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume
- Price

47,584
683 pence
e)Date of the transaction2018-03-15
f)Place of the transactionOutside of trading venue

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameJohn Geddes
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusGroup Company Secretary & Corporate Affairs Director
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameJohn Menzies plc
b)LEI5493008LNN1X4R79PJ89
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of £0.25 each
ISIN CODE: GB0005790059
b)Nature of the transactionGrant of Ordinary Shares under the 2018 LTIP.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
PlanPrice(s)Volume(s)
2018 LTIP683 pence36,603
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume
- Price

36,603
683 pence
e)Date of the transaction2018-03-15
f)Place of the transactionOutside of trading venue

Maturity of 2015 Long-Term Incentive Plan ("2015 LTIP')

Pursuant to an exercise of options under the rules of the 2015 LTIP, the following notifications are made pursuant to Article 19(3) of the Market Abuse Regulation and provide further details:

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameForsyth Black
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusPresident & Managing Director, Menzies Aviation
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameJohn Menzies plc
b)LEI5493008LNN1X4R79PJ89
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of £0.25 each
ISIN CODE: GB0005790059
b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition of Ordinary Shares pursuant to an exercise of options under the 2015 LTIP.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
683 pence23,371
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume
- Price

23,371
683 pence
e)Date of the transaction2018-03-15
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameGiles Wilson
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChief Financial Officer
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameJohn Menzies plc
b)LEI5493008LNN1X4R79PJ89
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of £0.25 each
ISIN CODE: GB0005790059
b)Nature of the transaction1. Acquisition of Ordinary Shares pursuant to an exercise of options under the 2015 LTIP.
2. Disposal of Ordinary Shares.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
1.683 pence22,910
2.650 pence10,710
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume
- Price

See 4(c) above
e)Date of the transaction1. 2018-03-15
2. 2018-03-19
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameJohn Geddes
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusGroup Company Secretary & Corporate Affairs Director
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameJohn Menzies plc
b)LEI5493008LNN1X4R79PJ89
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of £0.25 each
ISIN CODE: GB0005790059
b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition of Ordinary Shares pursuant to an exercise of options under 2015 LTIP.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
683 pence17,981
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume
- Price

17,981
683 pence
e)Date of the transaction2018-03-15
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)

Chairman's Award 2017

As stated in the Combined Prospectus and Circular issued by the Company on 16 September 2016, the Company's Remuneration Committee determined that it would be appropriate for part of the Company's fee arrangement with Dr Dermot Smurfit for his services as Chairman of the Company to be a cash fee satisfied by way of the issue of up to 20,000 Ordinary Shares, issued on an annual basis for three years (the "Chairman's Award').

The following award was made in satisfaction of the Chairman's Award in respect of FYE 31 December 2017 and the following notification, made pursuant to Article 19(3) of the Market Abuse Regulation, provides further details:

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameDr Dermot Francis Smurfit
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChairman of the Company
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameJohn Menzies plc
b)LEI5493008LNN1X4R79PJ89
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of £0.25 each
ISIN CODE: GB0005790059
b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition of Ordinary Shares.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
661.4 pence20,000
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume
- Price

20,000
661.4 pence
e)Date of the transaction2018-03-15
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)

Maturity of 2014 Save as You Earn Scheme ("2014 SAYE Scheme')

Pursuant to the rules of the 2014 SAYE Scheme, which matured on 1 December 2017, the undernoted PDMR made an election on 13 March 2018 to exercise his option and acquire 732 Ordinary Shares ("SAYE Allotment').

Overall settlement of the SAYE Allotment will take place in accordance with the rules of 2014 SAYE.

The following notification, made pursuant to Article 19(3) of the Market Abuse Regulation, provides further details:

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameJohn Geddes
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusGroup Company Secretary & Corporate Affairs Director
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameJohn Menzies plc
b)LEI5493008LNN1X4R79PJ89
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of £0.25 each
ISIN CODE: GB0005790059
b)Nature of the transactionExercise of an option over Ordinary Shares pursuant to the Company's 2014 SAYE Scheme.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
437 pence732
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume
- Price

732
437 pence
e)Date of the transaction2018-03-13
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)

For further information, please contact:

John Geddes
Group Company Secretary & Corporate Affairs Director
0131 225 8555


