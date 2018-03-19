MENZIES(JOHN) PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

John Menzies plc

(the "Company')



Director/PDMR Shareholding

19 March 2018

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs')

2018 Long-Term Incentive Plan ("2018 LTIP')

On 15 March 2018 the Company received acceptances from the undernoted PDMRs in respect of the following nil cost awards of ordinary shares of £0.25 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares') under the terms of the Company's 2018 LTIP.

The Ordinary Shares which will vest upon achievement of the three-year performance criteria are as follows:



Name

Number of Ordinary Shares

Forsyth Black

51,244

Giles Wilson

47,584

John Geddes

36,603

The following notifications, made pursuant to Article 19(3) of the Market Abuse Regulation, provide further details:

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Forsyth Black 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status President & Managing Director, Menzies Aviation b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name John Menzies plc b) LEI 5493008LNN1X4R79PJ89 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of £0.25 each

ISIN CODE: GB0005790059 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of Ordinary Shares under the 2018 LTIP. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Plan Price(s) Volume(s) 2018 LTIP 683 pence 51,244 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume

- Price



51,244

683 pence e) Date of the transaction 2018-03-15 f) Place of the transaction Outside of trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Giles Wilson 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name John Menzies plc b) LEI 5493008LNN1X4R79PJ89 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of £0.25 each

ISIN CODE: GB0005790059 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of Ordinary Shares under the 2018 LTIP. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Plan Price(s) Volume(s) 2018 LTIP 683 pence 47,584 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume

- Price



47,584

683 pence e) Date of the transaction 2018-03-15 f) Place of the transaction Outside of trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name John Geddes 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group Company Secretary & Corporate Affairs Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name John Menzies plc b) LEI 5493008LNN1X4R79PJ89 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of £0.25 each

ISIN CODE: GB0005790059 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of Ordinary Shares under the 2018 LTIP. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Plan Price(s) Volume(s) 2018 LTIP 683 pence 36,603 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume

- Price



36,603

683 pence e) Date of the transaction 2018-03-15 f) Place of the transaction Outside of trading venue

Maturity of 2015 Long-Term Incentive Plan ("2015 LTIP')

Pursuant to an exercise of options under the rules of the 2015 LTIP, the following notifications are made pursuant to Article 19(3) of the Market Abuse Regulation and provide further details:

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Forsyth Black 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status President & Managing Director, Menzies Aviation b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name John Menzies plc b) LEI 5493008LNN1X4R79PJ89 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of £0.25 each

ISIN CODE: GB0005790059 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Ordinary Shares pursuant to an exercise of options under the 2015 LTIP. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 683 pence 23,371 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume

- Price



23,371

683 pence e) Date of the transaction 2018-03-15 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Giles Wilson 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name John Menzies plc b) LEI 5493008LNN1X4R79PJ89 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of £0.25 each

ISIN CODE: GB0005790059 b) Nature of the transaction 1. Acquisition of Ordinary Shares pursuant to an exercise of options under the 2015 LTIP.

2. Disposal of Ordinary Shares. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 1. 683 pence 22,910 2. 650 pence 10,710 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume

- Price



See 4(c) above e) Date of the transaction 1. 2018-03-15

2. 2018-03-19 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name John Geddes 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group Company Secretary & Corporate Affairs Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name John Menzies plc b) LEI 5493008LNN1X4R79PJ89 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of £0.25 each

ISIN CODE: GB0005790059 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Ordinary Shares pursuant to an exercise of options under 2015 LTIP. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 683 pence 17,981 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume

- Price



17,981

683 pence e) Date of the transaction 2018-03-15 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Chairman's Award 2017

As stated in the Combined Prospectus and Circular issued by the Company on 16 September 2016, the Company's Remuneration Committee determined that it would be appropriate for part of the Company's fee arrangement with Dr Dermot Smurfit for his services as Chairman of the Company to be a cash fee satisfied by way of the issue of up to 20,000 Ordinary Shares, issued on an annual basis for three years (the "Chairman's Award').

The following award was made in satisfaction of the Chairman's Award in respect of FYE 31 December 2017 and the following notification, made pursuant to Article 19(3) of the Market Abuse Regulation, provides further details:

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Dr Dermot Francis Smurfit 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chairman of the Company b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name John Menzies plc b) LEI 5493008LNN1X4R79PJ89 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of £0.25 each

ISIN CODE: GB0005790059 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Ordinary Shares. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 661.4 pence 20,000 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume

- Price



20,000

661.4 pence e) Date of the transaction 2018-03-15 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Maturity of 2014 Save as You Earn Scheme ("2014 SAYE Scheme')

Pursuant to the rules of the 2014 SAYE Scheme, which matured on 1 December 2017, the undernoted PDMR made an election on 13 March 2018 to exercise his option and acquire 732 Ordinary Shares ("SAYE Allotment').

Overall settlement of the SAYE Allotment will take place in accordance with the rules of 2014 SAYE.

The following notification, made pursuant to Article 19(3) of the Market Abuse Regulation, provides further details:

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name John Geddes 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group Company Secretary & Corporate Affairs Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name John Menzies plc b) LEI 5493008LNN1X4R79PJ89 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of £0.25 each

ISIN CODE: GB0005790059 b) Nature of the transaction Exercise of an option over Ordinary Shares pursuant to the Company's 2014 SAYE Scheme. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 437 pence 732 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume

- Price



732

437 pence e) Date of the transaction 2018-03-13 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

