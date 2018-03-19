MENZIES(JOHN) PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire
London, March 19
John Menzies plc
(the "Company')
Director/PDMR Shareholding
19 March 2018
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs')
2018 Long-Term Incentive Plan ("2018 LTIP')
On 15 March 2018 the Company received acceptances from the undernoted PDMRs in respect of the following nil cost awards of ordinary shares of £0.25 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares') under the terms of the Company's 2018 LTIP.
The Ordinary Shares which will vest upon achievement of the three-year performance criteria are as follows:
Name
Number of Ordinary Shares
Forsyth Black
51,244
Giles Wilson
47,584
John Geddes
36,603
The following notifications, made pursuant to Article 19(3) of the Market Abuse Regulation, provide further details:
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Forsyth Black
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|President & Managing Director, Menzies Aviation
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|John Menzies plc
|b)
|LEI
|5493008LNN1X4R79PJ89
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of £0.25 each
ISIN CODE: GB0005790059
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of Ordinary Shares under the 2018 LTIP.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
51,244
683 pence
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2018-03-15
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside of trading venue
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Giles Wilson
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Financial Officer
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|John Menzies plc
|b)
|LEI
|5493008LNN1X4R79PJ89
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of £0.25 each
ISIN CODE: GB0005790059
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of Ordinary Shares under the 2018 LTIP.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
47,584
683 pence
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2018-03-15
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside of trading venue
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|John Geddes
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Group Company Secretary & Corporate Affairs Director
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|John Menzies plc
|b)
|LEI
|5493008LNN1X4R79PJ89
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of £0.25 each
ISIN CODE: GB0005790059
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of Ordinary Shares under the 2018 LTIP.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
36,603
683 pence
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2018-03-15
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside of trading venue
Maturity of 2015 Long-Term Incentive Plan ("2015 LTIP')
Pursuant to an exercise of options under the rules of the 2015 LTIP, the following notifications are made pursuant to Article 19(3) of the Market Abuse Regulation and provide further details:
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Forsyth Black
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|President & Managing Director, Menzies Aviation
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|John Menzies plc
|b)
|LEI
|5493008LNN1X4R79PJ89
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of £0.25 each
ISIN CODE: GB0005790059
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of Ordinary Shares pursuant to an exercise of options under the 2015 LTIP.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
23,371
683 pence
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2018-03-15
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange (XLON)
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Giles Wilson
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Financial Officer
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|John Menzies plc
|b)
|LEI
|5493008LNN1X4R79PJ89
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of £0.25 each
ISIN CODE: GB0005790059
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|1. Acquisition of Ordinary Shares pursuant to an exercise of options under the 2015 LTIP.
2. Disposal of Ordinary Shares.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
See 4(c) above
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|1. 2018-03-15
2. 2018-03-19
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange (XLON)
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|John Geddes
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Group Company Secretary & Corporate Affairs Director
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|John Menzies plc
|b)
|LEI
|5493008LNN1X4R79PJ89
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of £0.25 each
ISIN CODE: GB0005790059
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of Ordinary Shares pursuant to an exercise of options under 2015 LTIP.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
17,981
683 pence
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2018-03-15
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange (XLON)
Chairman's Award 2017
As stated in the Combined Prospectus and Circular issued by the Company on 16 September 2016, the Company's Remuneration Committee determined that it would be appropriate for part of the Company's fee arrangement with Dr Dermot Smurfit for his services as Chairman of the Company to be a cash fee satisfied by way of the issue of up to 20,000 Ordinary Shares, issued on an annual basis for three years (the "Chairman's Award').
The following award was made in satisfaction of the Chairman's Award in respect of FYE 31 December 2017 and the following notification, made pursuant to Article 19(3) of the Market Abuse Regulation, provides further details:
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Dr Dermot Francis Smurfit
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chairman of the Company
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|John Menzies plc
|b)
|LEI
|5493008LNN1X4R79PJ89
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of £0.25 each
ISIN CODE: GB0005790059
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of Ordinary Shares.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
20,000
661.4 pence
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2018-03-15
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange (XLON)
Maturity of 2014 Save as You Earn Scheme ("2014 SAYE Scheme')
Pursuant to the rules of the 2014 SAYE Scheme, which matured on 1 December 2017, the undernoted PDMR made an election on 13 March 2018 to exercise his option and acquire 732 Ordinary Shares ("SAYE Allotment').
Overall settlement of the SAYE Allotment will take place in accordance with the rules of 2014 SAYE.
The following notification, made pursuant to Article 19(3) of the Market Abuse Regulation, provides further details:
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|John Geddes
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Group Company Secretary & Corporate Affairs Director
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|John Menzies plc
|b)
|LEI
|5493008LNN1X4R79PJ89
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of £0.25 each
ISIN CODE: GB0005790059
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Exercise of an option over Ordinary Shares pursuant to the Company's 2014 SAYE Scheme.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
732
437 pence
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2018-03-13
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange (XLON)
For further information, please contact:
John Geddes
Group Company Secretary & Corporate Affairs Director
0131 225 8555