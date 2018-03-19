ThreatQ Platform to Serve as the Cornerstone of This Year's Threat Intelligence Training Scenarios for French Military

ThreatQuotient, a trusted threat intelligence platform innovator, today announced their participation in the 5th Annual DEFNET exercise, hosted by the French CyberCommand of Ministry Armed Forces. Started in 2014, DEFNET is a joint forces exercise held each year to validate the level of resilience and capabilities of France's various cyber defense stakeholders, including armed forces, manufacturers and their education system. This is the first year that international partner countries of the Ministry of Defense have been invited to play a role in a DEFNET event. ThreatQuotient's threat intelligence platform, ThreatQ, will be utilized by all delegations' military personnel during their DEFNET exercises throughout the 10-day event.

"ThreatQuotient is honored to take part in the first international DEFNET exercise, and to support French Cyber Command on their initiatives to increase cyber awareness and education for their defenders," said Yann le Borgne, ThreatQuotient Director of Technical Services, Europe. "Not all threat data provides the same value, and the ThreatQ platform is engineered to prioritize the most significant threats based on the unique parameters of each organization, leading to more efficient and proactive security operations."

ThreatQuotient believes that threat intelligence is the glue that binds together disparate systems and teams, and that a threat intelligence platform is foundational to overall security posture. By creating an environment that reimagines cybersecurity to start with a central repository of threat intelligence aggregating all external and internal threat data and scoring and prioritizing data for relevance ThreatQuotient is helping government organizations gain a deeper understanding of the threats they face. The ThreatQ platform offers an approach that transforms the role of threat intelligence from a feature in a product, to a tool that integrates defenses and teams for a coordinated response, reducing risk now and in the future.

"The need for shared intelligence, coordinated investigations, accelerated detection and response, and truly integrated defenses in today's threat climate cannot be overstated," added Cyrille Badeau, ThreatQuotient Vice President, Europe. "ThreatQuotient's focus on providing analysts with context and ensuring that all teams across an organization have access to the right information at the right time is incredibly valuable to security operations. We are excited for the ThreatQ platform to be included as part of this year's DEFNET exercises."

ThreatQ acts as the heart of an organization's defense system, able to integrate with all security tools that need to work in concert, such as orchestration tools, SIEMs, network security, endpoint software, multiple intel feeds and other processes. ThreatQ's automation capabilities also accelerate time to detect (TTD) and time to respond (TTR) through the aggregation, operationalization and use of threat intelligence across all systems and teams. This approach empowers analyst teams to determine their own risk levels, team priorities and apply that configuration to all incoming intelligence and detection tools. The platform's architecture is vendor agnostic and on-prem, designed to be installed in complex environments such as military networks. ThreatQ's innovative and in-demand functionality addresses use cases such as security investigation, and APT detection and response.

