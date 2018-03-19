sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 19.03.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 576 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

12,95 Euro		-0,95
-6,83 %
WKN: A1W5T9 ISIN: US33830X1046 Ticker-Symbol: 5P8 
Aktie:
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
1-Jahres-Chart
FIVE PRIME THERAPEUTICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FIVE PRIME THERAPEUTICS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,793
13,225
14:44
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FIVE PRIME THERAPEUTICS INC
FIVE PRIME THERAPEUTICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FIVE PRIME THERAPEUTICS INC12,95-6,83 %
UCB SA67,62+0,24 %