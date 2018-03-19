London stocks fell further into the red by midday on Monday as the pound rallied on the back of a draft Brexit deal, with traders also looking ahead to a week ahead that includes monetary policy meetings for the US Federal Reserve and the Bank of England. The FTSE 100 was down 1.3% to 7,070.45, as pound climbed 0.9% versus the dollar to 1.4073 and 0.7% against the euro to 1.1428 after Britain and the European Union agreed a 21-month Brexit transition deal, though the Irish border was among ...

