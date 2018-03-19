Soft tissue manufacturer Accrol Group Holdings' shares fell almost 60% on Monday after the company projected a larger than expected EBITDA loss and the likely breach of banking covenants. The group reported that it has engaged in discussions regarding debt headroom and resetting covenants with its bank as its net debt is expected to rise to approximately £34m at 30 April despite a gross £18m having been raised from shareholders in December. A company statement said: "the Group's trading ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...