AIM-quoted software developer TechFinancials said its investee CEDEX had hit its target of selling 25m tokens in its pre-sale event last week, with a further 25m tokens having been made available after the main sale kicked off on Saturday. CEDEX, a blockchain-based on-line exchange for diamonds in which TechFinancials held a 2% stake together with an option to acquire a further 90%, sold the 25m tokens at a price of 900 CEDEX to one Ethereum. Token sales were set to run until 17 April or until ...

