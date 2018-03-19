AIM-listed recruitment and employability organisation Staffline has completed the acquisition of Endeavour and its subsidiary Vital for an undisclosed sum. Staffline said the deal, which is being funded from existing resources and is expected to be earnings neutral this year, "significantly" increases its scale and presence in the East of England, supplementing the group's existing food and agriculture offerings in that area. For the year to March 2017, Endeavour had a turnover of £83m and a ...

