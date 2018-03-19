Donald Trump's row with his own Federal Bureau of Investigation intensified on Sunday, demanding that notes of conversations taken by the Bureau's former director James Comey and recently let go deputy Andrew McCabe be referred to as "fake memos". Trump accused Comey of lying under oath during his testimony in front of a Senate committee in 2017 while harshly criticising Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into accusations of colluding with the Kremlin given how it was overwhelmingly ...

