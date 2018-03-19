Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 19, 2018) - GGX Gold (TSXV: GGX) (OTCQB: GGXXF) (FSE: 3SR2) has completed holes 4 to 6 of the 2018 Phase III diamond drill program on the Gold Drop Property, which is located 40 kilometres from Grand Forks, British Columbia in the Greenwood District.

InvestmentPitch.com has produced a "video" which discusses this news. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "GGX Gold" in the search box.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/video/0_mrazdgte/GGX-Gold-TSXVGGX-completes-2nd-3-drill-holes-on-Gold-Drop-Property

The holes 4 through 6 of the current program have now been successfully completed for a total of 188.64 meters. Hole 4 and 5 holes were designed to further delineate the COD vein at depth. Hole 6 was drilled from the east side of the vein to identify possible cross structures.

All of the reported intervals are core length.

DDCOD18-4 - intersected two mineralized zones totaling 3.83 metres core length with a 1.18 metre quartz vein interval.

DDCOD18-5 - intersected a 3.86 metre mineralized zone surrounding the 1.08 metre COD Vein intercept. Two other silicified and mineralized zones were also intercepted earlier in the hole. These two zones total 1.59 metre core length.

DDCOD18-6 - intersected a 1.7 mineralized zone consisting of 0.9 metres of vein and 0.8 metres of extremely silicified and mineralized wall rock. 1.5 metres of mineralization and silicification was encountered deeper in the hole. A 17.91 metre shear zone was intercepted between 52 - 70 metres in the hole.

The shear zone consisted of altered, sometimes bleached rust stained rock. Several silicified zones, sometimes mineralized with pyrite, have been intercepted. A total of 6.3 metres of moderate to strong silicification was intersected in the shear zone.

The core is being split and will be sent to Vancouver to be analyzed for gold and other elements.

The 2017 program was drilled along the northeast to southwest striking C.O.D. Vein which was previously exposed for more than 160 metres in strike length by trenching along with channel sampling. Additional holes are planned under the southern extent of the 2017 trench, including some holes targeting the vein from the east side.

Drilling in 2017 included Hole COD17-14 grading 4.59 grams per tonne gold and 38.64 grams per tonne silver over 16.03 metres core length with a high-grade core grading 10.96 grams per tonne gold and 89.86 grams per tonne silver over 5.97 metres of core length.

The company has an excellent interactive 3D Model of Gold Drop drill hole intercepts available on its website.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.ggxgold.com, contact Jack Singh, Investor Relations, at 604-720-6598, or by email at ir@ggxgold.com.

About InvestmentPitch Media

Investmentpitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch Media

Barry Morgan, CFO

bmorgan@investmentpitch.com