

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Intel Corp. (INTC) announced that Risa Lavizzo-Mourey was elected to the company's board. The board also voted unanimously to extend Andy Bryant's term as Intel chairman. Bryant will stand for re-election at the 2018 annual stockholders' meeting. If elected, he will continue to serve as chairman until the conclusion of the 2019 annual stockholders' meeting.



'Risa knows how to lead a large organization tackling complex issues, and brings extensive public-company board experience. I look forward to her fresh insights and perspective,' said Intel Chairman Andy Bryant.'



