Sustainalytics Strengthens Research Capacity

Leading ESG Research and Ratings Provider Completes Transaction to Bring Aboard Solaron's Experienced Analyst Team and Emerging Market Expertise

AMSTERDAM andTORONTO andNEW YORK, March 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Sustainalytics, a leading provider of ESG and corporate governance research, ratings and analysis, announced today that it has completed a transaction to purchase certain assets from Solaron Sustainability Services, a well-respected provider of ESG ratings and research to investors globally. Founded in 2007, Solaron is known particularly for its emerging markets expertise and for the investment insights that come from the firm's deep dive research. Twenty-six of Solaron's professionals will join Sustainalytics immediately.

"Sustainalytics has always been deeply committed to providing the insights investors need to make informed decisions," said Sustainalytics' CEO, Michael Jantzi. "Integrating Solaron's talented team of analysts, with their emerging market expertise and deep dive approach to assessing companies' ESG performance, will allow Sustainalytics to provide its clients with truly differentiated ESG-related research services."

Solaron, originally founded by Vipul and Sonali Arora, established itself as a market leader in delivering specialized ESG research to institutional investors. Over ten years, the firm's emphasis on emerging markets grew as did its global footprint and research team. Today, Solaron's team of analysts provides on-the-ground expertise and local language analysis across more than ten markets, including India, Brazil and several other countries in Latin America and the EMEA regions. Investors have placed particularly high value on Solaron's ability to understand and articulate investment risk associated with emerging market companies' ESG-specific controversies.

Sustainalytics will also leverage Solaron's innovative ratings platform to enhance several of the development initiatives already underway. Additionally, Sustainalytics will leverage the integration of Solaron resources to address the growing demand for custom research that focuses on specific clients' interests.

"Our team could not be more excited about joining forces with such a well-respected global market leader as Sustainalytics," said Solaron's co-founder, Vipul Arora, who will take on a senior role with Sustainalytics. "Our team's expertise in delivering deep dive ESG insights, especially in less established markets where language can be an issue, will extend Sustainalytics' ability to provide high value, actionable insights to investors globally."

Terms of the transaction are not being disclosed.

