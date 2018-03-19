AMPAC Fine Chemicals Announces New Addition To Their Executive Team

RANCHO CORDOVA, California, March 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AMPAC Fine Chemicals (AFC) today announced that Lee Gauthier has joined AFC's executive team as Vice President of Operations responsible for manufacturing across all AFC's sites. Gauthier will replace Joseph Campbell, who has announced his intention to retire after the completion of an orderly transition.

"Joe has played a key role in the growth of AFC and its predecessor companies over the past 37 years, transforming the business from its roots in the aerospace industry into one of the premier fine chemical contract manufacturing organizations, supplying life-saving active pharmaceutical ingredients throughout the world. On behalf of the whole company, I thank Joe for his outstanding contributions," said Dr. Aslam Malik, AFC President and CEO.

"We are pleased to announce that Lee Gauthier will join AFC as Vice President of Operations," Dr. Malik continued. "Lee is a seasoned executive with extensive chemical manufacturing experience and a proven track record of successful Lean Manufacturing implementation across multiple commercial operations. As AFC's business continues to grow, Lee's leadership, strategic focus, and expertise will be instrumental to our continued success." Mr. Gauthier will be based at AFC's corporate headquarters in Rancho Cordova, CA.

Most recently, Mr. Gauthier was Vice President-Global Operations at W.R. Grace & Company, a leading chemical manufacturer based in Columbia, MD. While at Grace, he oversaw Engineering, Quality, Continuous Improvement and chemical manufacturing and was responsible for up to 23 operating facilities around the world that included production of Advanced Intermediates and Fine Chemicals. Prior to joining Grace, he held various senior operating positions at Ferro Corporation.

Mr. Gauthier holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering and an MBA both from Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge.

ABOUT AMPAC FINE CHEMICALS LLC

AFC is a U.S.-based company with demonstrated capabilities in process development, scale-up, and cGMP-compliant commercial production of active pharmaceutical ingredients and registered intermediates for pharmaceutical and biotechnology customers. Its specially engineered facilities and experienced staff allow AFC to safely produce highly energetic compounds at commercial scale. In addition, AFC's other technology platforms include production of highly potent compounds, continuous processes and industrial-scale chromatographic separation using simulated moving bed chromatography and Analytical Services to the Pharmaceutical Industry. AFC's operations are located in Rancho Cordova & El Dorado Hills CA, in La Porte, Texas and in Petersburg, VA. Additional information about us can be obtained by visiting our web site at www.ampacfinechemicals.com.

