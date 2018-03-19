Alphard Coins - The Trusted Coin in the Crypto Market

LONDON, March 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Essentially a version of decentralized blockchain, Alphard is programmed to eradicate a large number of issues connected with trading:

Slow transaction speed

Significant lack in arena to ensure secured payments and transactions

Issues revolving around maintenance and updating the blockchain server

Alphard is a UK-based Cryptocurrency that isdeveloped bya team of 12 crypto experts who have been trading in this business since the inception of Cryptocurrencies. Their calculation with regards to the high and low fluctuation of the coin in the market and the growing behaviour of userstowards investing money for a safer future in the Cryptocurrencies have enabled them to launch a one-of-its-kindand decentralized coin that is the most affordable and reliable in the market.

The Timeline of Alphard Coins

Since its inception in March 2018, the Alphard is designed to function as a mechanized network with the official project launch and target price of $2.48.

InMay 2018, the blockchain design is forecasted to touch $5.00 when launched in exchange. By June 2018, Alphard is expected to bring into thecrypto market its own exchange providing the opportunity for other traders to add their coins with a highly secured Triple Layer Security System. In July 2018, Alphard Coins istargeted to reach $7.00 and by December 2018, it is estimated to touch $50.

January 2019will be the biggest game changer for Alphard Coins with a target value of approximately $150 and promises to infuse Artificial Intelligence in its future blockchain technology. By January 2020, the target price is determined to reach $300.

The Company plans on establishing the 'initial coin offering' by theend of June 2018.

Key Aspects of Alphard Coins

Alphard Coin is enabled with the ability to collaborate anumber of other networks across a secured platform. In simpler terms, the Alphard is an easier, safer, faster and more flexible blockchain network integrated with advanced technology.

"We don't just offer a secured platform but ensure to give our users the advantage to trade with us by offering 10% off on first time buying and selling of Bitcoin or Alphard Coins and even for referrals. We have been inspired by the fork methodology from Bitcoin and incorporateda peer-to-peer networkas the core base of our system. The Alphard platform is aligned with blockchain to legally complaint securities offerings with number of other network of services designed to reduce the associated transaction cost adjacent to time," said Yashwant Singh, CEO, Alphard Coins, United Kingdom.



What makes Alphard easier, safer and more flexible?

"We have comprised a chain of digital signatures to create an electronic coin with the hash and public key, where we have added these to the coin with a finish touch. The payee can proceed further to verify the signature.

Usually, the problem arises whether there has been a double check on the coin that can't be verified. To cross check on every transaction of double spending we have come up with this core central authority platform. You have to return the coin in order to issue a new coin post every transaction which is a full-fledged secured mode to analyze every transaction," added Singh.

"There has to be a process to know that the previous owner did not sign any past transaction. The reason why we don't consider the double-spend access is due to the fact that we take into account and closely monitor the earliest transaction. The protocol goes as a close watch on every transaction. There has to be a public announcement to execute this without a trusted party, where we need a system for the users to agree on a historical record to track them accordingly. There has to be a proof given to the payee through which he/she can view each transaction where majority of nodes is agreed as a first receipt," explained Singh.

The ecosystem is essentially envisaged as a network that is flexible and fast while at the same time ensuring enhanced security levels stressing upon privacy and usage transparency. So, the Alphard Coin is a reliable and authentic platform for all traders who are into this crypto business and want to make profits on their investments.

Contact Details:

Alphard Coins - Suite AM 89 Boleyn House 776-778 Barking Road London

Pincode - E139PJ

Email: support@alphardcoins.com

