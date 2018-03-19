

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (KTOS), a National Security Solutions provider, said it is aware of a report on the company that was recently published in the market place and includes statements that are factually incorrect as well as makes misleading assertions related to Kratos and its leadership.



According to Kratos, it is successfully executing on the strategic business plan it previously communicated of building a product and technology business where Kratos owns important intellectual property, focused on the National Security requirements of the United States and its allies.



Between 2010 and 2012, Kratos made a series of acquisitions consistent with this strategy. The company noted that these acquisitions are now integrated, enabling it to successfully pursue large new program and contract opportunities.



Kratos said its qualified bid and proposal pipeline at December 31, 2017 was about ly $6.8 billion.



The company noted that its core focus areas as a result of these integrated businesses include unmanned systems, satellite communications, microwave electronics, missile defense and training solutions.



'Today, approximately 75 percent of the largest satellite operators in the world and approximately 90 percent of U.S. Space missions rely on Kratos' systems, products and solutions and Kratos believes that it currently operates the only company-owned global RF spectrum signal monitoring, interference detection and geolocation system in the world,' Kratos said.



Further, Kratos believes that its insiders currently own about 15 percent of the company, and that the interests of its management as well as board of directors are clearly aligned with the company's shareholders.



