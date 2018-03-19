Issuer Information Issuer: Arion banki hf. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Org. no: 581008-0150 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI RIL4VBPDB0M7Z3KXSF 19 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issue Information Symbol (Ticker) ARION 180920 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code IS0000029791 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- CFI code D-Y-Z-U-X-R -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FISN númer ARION BANKI HF/ZERO CPN B 20180920 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Bonds/bills: Bills -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total issued amount 2.520.000.000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Amount issued at this time 2.520.000.000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Denomination in CSD 20.000.000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Amortization - Cash Flow Amortization type Zero Coupon Bond -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Amortization type, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Currency ISK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Currency, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issue date March 20, 2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- First ordinary installment date September 20, 2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total number of installments 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Installment frequency N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Maturity date September 20, 2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Interest rate N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Floating interest rate, if applicable -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Floating interest rate, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Premium -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Simple/compound interest Simple Interest -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Simple/compound, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Day count convention ACT/360 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Day count convention, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Interest from date N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- First ordinary coupon date N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Coupon frequency N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total number of coupon payments N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- If irregular cash flow, then how -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dirty price / clean price Dirty Price -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment include No accrued interest for days missing until next business day? -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Indexing Indexed No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name of index -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Daily index or monthly index -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Daily index or monthly index, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Base index value -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Index base date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other Information Call option No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Put option No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Convertible No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Credit rating (rating agency, date) No Credit Rating -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Additional information -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Admission to Trading Registered at CSD Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Securities depository Nasdaq CSD Iceland -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Date of Application for Admission to Trading March 19, 2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Date of Approval of Application for Admission to Trading March 19, 2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Date of admission to trading March 20, 2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID 153074 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Instrument subtype Corporate bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market OMX ICE DP Fixed Income -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- List population name OMX ICE Bank Bills -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Static volatility guards No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dynamic volatility guards No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MiFIR identifier Bond -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Bond type CRPB - Corporate Bond --------------------------------------------------------------------------------