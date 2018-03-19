Assessment for Online Community of over 400,000 Information Security Professionals Explains how Platform Reduces Incident Resolution Time by up to 90%

DFLabs, the pioneer in Security Automation and Orchestration, today announced that Cybersecurity Insiders, a news and information source for nearly half a million information security professionals, has published a product review of its IncMan SOAR platform. The evaluation recognizes DFLabs for its unique R3 Rapid Response Runbooks which use machine-learning to orchestrate and automate incident triage, stakeholder notification, data and context enrichment and threat containment workflows.

According to Cybersecurity Insiders, "To protect IT infrastructure, security teams need a complete, current and accurate picture of threats facing the organization. Trying to cobble together a solution from a fractured view of your cybersecurity systems is like driving into fog. DFLabs aims to solve this challenge by not only aggregating, but correlating these data sources to provide complete visibility. The company's security automation and orchestration tool, IncMan, helps prioritize responses to security incidents and respond rapidly, even with limited resources. By reducing the time from discovery to containment, teams can mitigate damage."

The full text of the product review is available here: https://www.cybersecurity-insiders.com/product-review-dflabs-incman-security-automation-orchestration/

"Being selected and recognized by Cybersecurity Insiders, which provides unbiased news and information to more than 400,000 security professionals worldwide, is an honor," said Andrea Fumagalli, VP of Engineering for DFLabs. "IncMan's ability to automate, orchestrate and measure incident response, reduces the discovery to containment window so even teams with limited human resources can mitigate damage early in the kill chain."

DFLabs pioneered intelligence-driven security monitoring, automation and orchestration that uses machine learning and rapid response runbook capabilities. DFLabs IncMan is the only platform capable of full incident lifecycle automation that includes built-in, automated threat intelligence gathering, risk assessment, triage and notification, context enrichment, hunting and investigating, and threat containment.

About DFLabs

DFLabs is a recognized global leader in security automation and orchestration technology. The company's management team has helped shape the cyber security industry, which includes co-editing several industry standards such as ISO 27043 and ISO 30121. Its flagship product, IncMan, has been adopted by Fortune 500 and Global 2000 organizations worldwide. DFLabs has operations in Europe, North America, and EMEA. For more information, visit www.dflabs.com or connect with us on Twitter @DFLabs.

