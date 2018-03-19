ABI Research's Transformative Technologies Webinar Series Continues with Blockchain for Industrial Manufacturing

March 29 Webinar to Highlight ABI Research's New Blockchain & DLT Research Service

OYSTER BAY, N.Y., March 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Blockchain is a foundational technology that has the potential to transform existing business models, especially within industrial manufacturing. Leveraging a distributed ledger platform will enable better transparency and traceability in an increasingly complex and opaque supply chain, with smart contracts enhancing on-demand manufacturing, autonomous machine diagnostics, predictive maintenance, parts replacements, asset tracking, ownership and identity verification, quality control, and anti-counterfeiting, among many others.

ABI Research will be delving deeper into these applications in a 30-minute Webinar focusing on Leveraging Blockchain for Industrial Manufacturing & Supply Chain Logistics, on March 29, 2018 (Thursday) at 2 p.m. U.S. Eastern time. The Webinar will be hosted by Michela Menting, Research Director at ABI Research, a market-foresight advisory firm providing strategic guidance on the most compelling transformative technologies. The Webinar will explore how blockchains can reduce friction for faster and more efficient logistics in industrial manufacturing as well as further the Industry 4.0 movement as a whole.

"Blockchain has significant potential in many applications beyond cryptocurrencies. To date, almost US$6 billion has already been invested in the technology," said Menting. "The current dynamics around blockchain technology development show growing mainstream acceptance." As such, following the Webinar, ABI Research Enabling Platforms Vice President, Dan Shey, will announce the launch of a new Blockchain & Distributed Ledger Technologies (DLT) research service, which will provide strategic guidance on the use of DLT - not just in areas around supply chain and manufacturing, but also in smart spaces (including factories, utilities, and cities); identity, privacy, and security; governance structures; analytics and data management; database and network services; healthcare; and transportation.

"Blockchain's transformational nature does not necessarily mean that all existing platforms and databases become obsolete; on the contrary, they can be augmented through integration with a blockchain, providing not just visibility through its decentralized nature, but also frictionless interoperability between vast and diverse technologies," said Menting. "Aided by advances in automation, machine learning, cybersecurity, and the Internet of Things, this evolution deserves a dedicated analyst focus."

For the detailed Webinar abstract and to register for the online event, visit: https://www.abiresearch.com/webinars/leveraging-blockchain-for-industrial-manufacturing-supply-chain-logistics-webinar/.

