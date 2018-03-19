Oilfield services provider Petrofac has been awarded a contract worth around $580m with a GCC national oil company for the engineering, procurement and construction of a "major" project. The company, which has signed a binding letter of intent, said that specific details were currently confidential but additional information will be announced in due course. E S Sathyanarayanan, group managing director of Engineering & Construction, said: "Petrofac has a very strong record of project execution in ...

